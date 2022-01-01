Long Beach pizza restaurants you'll love

Must-try pizza restaurants in Long Beach

The 4th Horseman image

PIZZA

The 4th Horseman

121 W 4th St, Long Beach

Avg 4.5 (380 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
DEATH TO PIGGY$23.00
PEPPERONI, HOUSE MADE ITALIAN SAUSAGE, HOUSE MADE MEATBALL CRUMBLE, BACON, TOMATO SAUCE, MOZZARELLA
MARGARITA PIZZA (CONTAINS NUTS)$19.00
Buffalo Mozzarella, Basil, Pesto, Garlic, Roma Tomato
PULL APART GARLIC BREAD$10.00
SOURDOUGH KNOTS, BUTTER, GARLIC, MOZZARELLA CHEESE, AND BASIL. HOUSE MADE TOMATO SAUCE ON SIDE.
Fat Tomato Pizza image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS

Fat Tomato Pizza

2130 E Broadway, Long beach

Avg 4.6 (2875 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
3 Fat Knots$1.75
Hand rolled knots tossed with olive oil, parmesan cheese, fresh garlic, basil, oregano, salt and pepper ( only 6 & 12 fat knots comes with side of marinara sauce)
Garlic Bread$4.95
Bread, topped with garlic, herb seasoning, baked to perfection
Spaghetti with Sauce$9.95
Spaghetti with choice of sauce
La Parolaccia Osteria image

PIZZA

La Parolaccia Osteria

2945 E Broadway, Long Beach

Avg 4.5 (3204 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Cesare$11.00
Romaine lettuce, cherry tomatoes, parmesan cheese in our caesar dressing and focaccia bread croutons
Sofia$19.50
Tomato sauce, fresh burrata cheese, cherry tomatoes, basil, Parma Prosciutto and shaved parmesan
Spaghetti Malvina$18.50
Small beef meatballs, fresh tomato sauce, garlic, pecorino cheese, basil, topped with extra virgin olive oil
Little Coyote, image

PIZZA • SALADS

Little Coyote,

2118 E 4th Street, Long Beach

Avg 4.5 (273 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Whole Papa Joe$21.00
16" pizza, italian sausage, mushrooms, mozzarella, crushed tomato
The Queen Margerita$21.00
Tomato, basil, mozzarella
Antipasto$13.00
Sopressata, Garbanzo, Artichoke, Pepperoncini, Red Onion, Iceberg, Italian Dressing
Rance's Chicago Pizza image

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS

Rance's Chicago Pizza

5258 E. 2nd Street, Long Beach

Avg 4.2 (3262 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Buffalo Wings$11.00
Perfect with Rance's Blue Cheese dressing.
Bourbon Wings$11.00
Rance's Pride & Joy
12' Pan$21.00
Deep Dish Pizza with Rance's Signature Buttery Crust, Mozzarella Cheese and Zesty Tomato Sauce.
Thunderbolt Pizza image

 

Thunderbolt Pizza

4085 Atlantic Avenue Unit B, Long Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Colpo di Fulmine$19.95
Our house made red sauce, Grande mozzarella, Ezzo's cupping pepperoni, finished with hot honey. This is an amazing pepperoni pie with a slight twist.
16" Cheese Pizza!$16.95
Our 16" crust cut into 8 slices is perfect for two if your hungry or want extra, have friends or family. 2-4 people
Chopped & Sliced Salad$8.00
romaine lettuce chopped, cucumbers, cherry tomatoes, mushrooms, red onions, brick oven croutons. Choice of Ranch, Blue Cheese or Balsamic vinaigrette
Long Beach Tap House image

GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Long Beach Tap House

5110 E. 2nd Street, Long Beach

Avg 4.1 (372 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Regular Fries Large$7.00
California Love$16.00
The Closeout$15.00
Michaels Pizzeria image

 

Michaels Pizzeria

5616 E. 2nd Street, Long Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Capricciosa$17.00
Prosciutto Cotto, artichokes, mushrooms, olives, house-made mozzarella, and tomato sauce.
Pollo e Pancetta$17.00
Tomato sauce, house-made mozzarella, organic free-range chicken, pancetta, fontina, and red onions.
Beet Salad$13.00
Roasted baby beets, farro, ricotta impastata, walnuts, little gem salad.
Broadway Pizza image

PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Broadway Pizza

120 E Broadway, Long Beach

Avg 4 (626 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Rocket Hot Wings$15.00
Wings Coated With A Cayenne Pepper Sauce Served with Ranch Dressing
Garlic Cheese Rolls$10.00
Fresh Pizza Dough Rolled With Garlic Butter & Mozzarella Served with Marinara Sauce
Small Pepperoni Pizza$17.00
Mozzarella Cheese & Pepperoni
Michael's Downtown image

PIZZA • PASTA • FRENCH FRIES

Michael's Downtown

210 E 3rd Street Ste C, Long Beach

Avg 4.2 (2301 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Chicken Parmigiana$28.00
Chicken Milanese baked with house-made mozzarella, tomato sauce, arugula, roasted potatoes
Cavatelli with Rapini & Sausage$20.00
house-made ricotta cheese cavatelli with
rapini, sausage, white wine, garlic &
olive oil, with red pepper flakes
Italian Meatlovers$20.00
Calabrese, Cotto, sausage, pancetta, tomato sauce, and house-made mozzarella
Little Coyote, image

 

Little Coyote,

3500 N Los Coyotes Diagonal, Long Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
P-E-A-R-A-M-O-R-E$25.00
Bosc Pears, Caramelized Onions, Gorgonzola, Arugula, Garlic, Lemon
Antipasto$13.00
Sopressata, Garbanzo, Artichoke, Pepperoncini, Red Onion, Iceberg, Italian Dressing
Caesar$12.00
Romaine, Croutons, Parmesan and Caesar Dressing
Pieology 6062 image

 

Pieology 6062

2092 N. Bellflower Blvd, Long Beach

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
1 Topping Pizza (In-Store)
Create Your Own Pie$7.95
Marri's Pizza, Inc. image

PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN

Marri's Pizza, Inc.

6436 E Stearns St, Long Beach

Avg 4.4 (1224 reviews)
Takeout




