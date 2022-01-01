Long Beach pizza restaurants you'll love
PIZZA
The 4th Horseman
121 W 4th St, Long Beach
|Popular items
|DEATH TO PIGGY
|$23.00
PEPPERONI, HOUSE MADE ITALIAN SAUSAGE, HOUSE MADE MEATBALL CRUMBLE, BACON, TOMATO SAUCE, MOZZARELLA
|MARGARITA PIZZA (CONTAINS NUTS)
|$19.00
Buffalo Mozzarella, Basil, Pesto, Garlic, Roma Tomato
|PULL APART GARLIC BREAD
|$10.00
SOURDOUGH KNOTS, BUTTER, GARLIC, MOZZARELLA CHEESE, AND BASIL. HOUSE MADE TOMATO SAUCE ON SIDE.
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS
Fat Tomato Pizza
2130 E Broadway, Long beach
|Popular items
|3 Fat Knots
|$1.75
Hand rolled knots tossed with olive oil, parmesan cheese, fresh garlic, basil, oregano, salt and pepper ( only 6 & 12 fat knots comes with side of marinara sauce)
|Garlic Bread
|$4.95
Bread, topped with garlic, herb seasoning, baked to perfection
|Spaghetti with Sauce
|$9.95
Spaghetti with choice of sauce
PIZZA
La Parolaccia Osteria
2945 E Broadway, Long Beach
|Popular items
|Cesare
|$11.00
Romaine lettuce, cherry tomatoes, parmesan cheese in our caesar dressing and focaccia bread croutons
|Sofia
|$19.50
Tomato sauce, fresh burrata cheese, cherry tomatoes, basil, Parma Prosciutto and shaved parmesan
|Spaghetti Malvina
|$18.50
Small beef meatballs, fresh tomato sauce, garlic, pecorino cheese, basil, topped with extra virgin olive oil
PIZZA • SALADS
Little Coyote,
2118 E 4th Street, Long Beach
|Popular items
|Whole Papa Joe
|$21.00
16" pizza, italian sausage, mushrooms, mozzarella, crushed tomato
|The Queen Margerita
|$21.00
Tomato, basil, mozzarella
|Antipasto
|$13.00
Sopressata, Garbanzo, Artichoke, Pepperoncini, Red Onion, Iceberg, Italian Dressing
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS
Rance's Chicago Pizza
5258 E. 2nd Street, Long Beach
|Popular items
|Buffalo Wings
|$11.00
Perfect with Rance's Blue Cheese dressing.
|Bourbon Wings
|$11.00
Rance's Pride & Joy
|12' Pan
|$21.00
Deep Dish Pizza with Rance's Signature Buttery Crust, Mozzarella Cheese and Zesty Tomato Sauce.
Thunderbolt Pizza
4085 Atlantic Avenue Unit B, Long Beach
|Popular items
|Colpo di Fulmine
|$19.95
Our house made red sauce, Grande mozzarella, Ezzo's cupping pepperoni, finished with hot honey. This is an amazing pepperoni pie with a slight twist.
|16" Cheese Pizza!
|$16.95
Our 16" crust cut into 8 slices is perfect for two if your hungry or want extra, have friends or family. 2-4 people
|Chopped & Sliced Salad
|$8.00
romaine lettuce chopped, cucumbers, cherry tomatoes, mushrooms, red onions, brick oven croutons. Choice of Ranch, Blue Cheese or Balsamic vinaigrette
GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Long Beach Tap House
5110 E. 2nd Street, Long Beach
|Popular items
|Regular Fries Large
|$7.00
|California Love
|$16.00
|The Closeout
|$15.00
Michaels Pizzeria
5616 E. 2nd Street, Long Beach
|Popular items
|Capricciosa
|$17.00
Prosciutto Cotto, artichokes, mushrooms, olives, house-made mozzarella, and tomato sauce.
|Pollo e Pancetta
|$17.00
Tomato sauce, house-made mozzarella, organic free-range chicken, pancetta, fontina, and red onions.
|Beet Salad
|$13.00
Roasted baby beets, farro, ricotta impastata, walnuts, little gem salad.
PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Broadway Pizza
120 E Broadway, Long Beach
|Popular items
|Rocket Hot Wings
|$15.00
Wings Coated With A Cayenne Pepper Sauce Served with Ranch Dressing
|Garlic Cheese Rolls
|$10.00
Fresh Pizza Dough Rolled With Garlic Butter & Mozzarella Served with Marinara Sauce
|Small Pepperoni Pizza
|$17.00
Mozzarella Cheese & Pepperoni
PIZZA • PASTA • FRENCH FRIES
Michael's Downtown
210 E 3rd Street Ste C, Long Beach
|Popular items
|Chicken Parmigiana
|$28.00
Chicken Milanese baked with house-made mozzarella, tomato sauce, arugula, roasted potatoes
|Cavatelli with Rapini & Sausage
|$20.00
house-made ricotta cheese cavatelli with
rapini, sausage, white wine, garlic &
olive oil, with red pepper flakes
|Italian Meatlovers
|$20.00
Calabrese, Cotto, sausage, pancetta, tomato sauce, and house-made mozzarella
Little Coyote,
3500 N Los Coyotes Diagonal, Long Beach
|Popular items
|P-E-A-R-A-M-O-R-E
|$25.00
Bosc Pears, Caramelized Onions, Gorgonzola, Arugula, Garlic, Lemon
|Antipasto
|$13.00
Sopressata, Garbanzo, Artichoke, Pepperoncini, Red Onion, Iceberg, Italian Dressing
|Caesar
|$12.00
Romaine, Croutons, Parmesan and Caesar Dressing
Pieology 6062
2092 N. Bellflower Blvd, Long Beach
|Popular items
|1 Topping Pizza (In-Store)
|Create Your Own Pie
|$7.95