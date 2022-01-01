Long Beach sushi restaurants you'll love

Must-try sushi restaurants in Long Beach

TORISHO image

 

TORISHO

730 Long Beach Blvd, Long Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Classic Karaage Chicken Sandwich$6.99
This is our classic "Karaage"(Japanese fried Chicken) Sandwich. It comes with pickles, tomato. American cheese and a mayo.
The Japanese Karaage meets U.S.A!
MIX Bento$9.99
Mix Bento comes with 1 Thigh,1 Breast and 1 half size Chicken Nanban, and it also comes with White Rice, Japanese Pickles and small cabbage and potato salad.
8pc WINGS$11.39
8pcs
More about TORISHO
Bamboo Teri house image

 

Bamboo Teri house

3391 Atlantic Ave, Long Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Mini Bowl$7.80
Chicken teriyaki, sesame chicken w/ noodles & rice
Fried Gyoza$6.30
5 Pc Chicken & Veggie Fried Dumplings
Chicken n Beef TOGO$9.95
Angus Beef & Chicken teriyaki with Steamed rice & Pan fried Noodles.
More about Bamboo Teri house
Tokyo Wako image

SEAFOOD • TEPPANYAKI • SUSHI • STEAKS

Tokyo Wako

310 S. Pine Ave., Long Beach

Avg 3.6 (1031 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
S-Anita Derby$37.25
7oz. USDA Choice Angus NY Steak and 5oz. Chicken Breast
Wako Grand Prix$40.50
7oz. Filet Mignon and 5oz. Chicken Breast.
Yakisoba Shrimp$29.95
Hibachi style egg noodles with mixed vegetables.
More about Tokyo Wako
The Boathouse on the Bay image

 

The Boathouse on the Bay

190 Marina Dr, Long Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
California Roll$14.00
Krab, Cucumber, Avocado & Sesame Seeds
Caesar$13.00
Anchovies, Garlic Herb Croutons & Parmesan-Reggiano
Add: Chicken 8, Shrimp 14, Salmon 15, Cajun Seared Ahi 15
Caterpillar Roll$15.00
Cucumber & Fresh Water Eel topped with Avocado & Eel Sauce
More about The Boathouse on the Bay

