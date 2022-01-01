Long Beach sushi restaurants you'll love
Must-try sushi restaurants in Long Beach
More about TORISHO
TORISHO
730 Long Beach Blvd, Long Beach
|Popular items
|Classic Karaage Chicken Sandwich
|$6.99
This is our classic "Karaage"(Japanese fried Chicken) Sandwich. It comes with pickles, tomato. American cheese and a mayo.
The Japanese Karaage meets U.S.A!
|MIX Bento
|$9.99
Mix Bento comes with 1 Thigh,1 Breast and 1 half size Chicken Nanban, and it also comes with White Rice, Japanese Pickles and small cabbage and potato salad.
|8pc WINGS
|$11.39
8pcs
More about Bamboo Teri house
Bamboo Teri house
3391 Atlantic Ave, Long Beach
|Popular items
|Mini Bowl
|$7.80
Chicken teriyaki, sesame chicken w/ noodles & rice
|Fried Gyoza
|$6.30
5 Pc Chicken & Veggie Fried Dumplings
|Chicken n Beef TOGO
|$9.95
Angus Beef & Chicken teriyaki with Steamed rice & Pan fried Noodles.
More about Tokyo Wako
SEAFOOD • TEPPANYAKI • SUSHI • STEAKS
Tokyo Wako
310 S. Pine Ave., Long Beach
|Popular items
|S-Anita Derby
|$37.25
7oz. USDA Choice Angus NY Steak and 5oz. Chicken Breast
|Wako Grand Prix
|$40.50
7oz. Filet Mignon and 5oz. Chicken Breast.
|Yakisoba Shrimp
|$29.95
Hibachi style egg noodles with mixed vegetables.
More about The Boathouse on the Bay
The Boathouse on the Bay
190 Marina Dr, Long Beach
|Popular items
|California Roll
|$14.00
Krab, Cucumber, Avocado & Sesame Seeds
|Caesar
|$13.00
Anchovies, Garlic Herb Croutons & Parmesan-Reggiano
Add: Chicken 8, Shrimp 14, Salmon 15, Cajun Seared Ahi 15
|Caterpillar Roll
|$15.00
Cucumber & Fresh Water Eel topped with Avocado & Eel Sauce