Al pastor tacos in Long Beach

Long Beach restaurants
Long Beach restaurants that serve al pastor tacos

La Esquinita Mexican Grill image

 

La Esquinita Mexican Grill

755 W Willow St, Long Beach

No reviews yet
Takeout
Tacos Al Pastor$2.50
More about La Esquinita Mexican Grill
Item pic

 

Lola's

4140 Atlantic Ave, Signal Hill

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Tacos Al Pastor$13.95
Two Adobo marinated pork tacos, chopped white onion, cilantro, and charred pineapple. Served with garlicky whole black beans
More about Lola's
Item pic

 

Taco Shore

5316 1/2 E 2nd St, Long Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Taco Al Pastor$5.50
Pork Slowly simmered in Mexican spices, citrus juices, and pineapple. Topped with onions, cilantro, and fresh salsa verde.
More about Taco Shore
Item pic

 

Lola's

2030 E 4th St, Long Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Tacos Al Pastor$13.95
Two Adobo marinated pork tacos, chopped white onion, cilantro, and charred pineapple. Served with garlicky whole black beans
More about Lola's
Taco Beach Bellflower image

 

Taco Beach Bellflower

2099 Bellflower, Long Beach

No reviews yet
Takeout
Al Pastor Taco Meal$12.95
Adobe chiile rub on pork shoulder, seared on la plancha, pineapple, salsa, onions, cilantro. Two tacos with rice and beans.
More about Taco Beach Bellflower

