Al pastor tacos in Long Beach
Long Beach restaurants that serve al pastor tacos
La Esquinita Mexican Grill
755 W Willow St, Long Beach
|Tacos Al Pastor
|$2.50
Lola's
4140 Atlantic Ave, Signal Hill
|Tacos Al Pastor
|$13.95
Two Adobo marinated pork tacos, chopped white onion, cilantro, and charred pineapple. Served with garlicky whole black beans
Taco Shore
5316 1/2 E 2nd St, Long Beach
|Taco Al Pastor
|$5.50
Pork Slowly simmered in Mexican spices, citrus juices, and pineapple. Topped with onions, cilantro, and fresh salsa verde.
