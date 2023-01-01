Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Almond cake in
Long Beach
/
Long Beach
/
Almond Cake
Long Beach restaurants that serve almond cake
OBRA Bakery
6240 EAST PACIFIC COAST HWY, LONG BEACH
No reviews yet
Almond-Guava COOKIE Cake
$8.99
More about OBRA Bakery
Michael's On Naples
5620 E 2nd St, Long Beach
No reviews yet
Almond Cake
$12.00
Almond cake, vanilla cream, toasted almonds
More about Michael's On Naples
Browse other tasty dishes in Long Beach
Brulee
Short Ribs
Katsu Curry
Fried Zucchini
Chicken Lettuce Wraps
Al Pastor Tacos
Chicken Noodles
Chicken Tortilla Soup
More near Long Beach to explore
Seal Beach
Avg 4.2
(24 restaurants)
Cerritos
Avg 4.4
(20 restaurants)
Lakewood
Avg 4.2
(15 restaurants)
Bellflower
Avg 4.5
(14 restaurants)
Carson
Avg 4.3
(13 restaurants)
Compton
Avg 4.6
(13 restaurants)
Artesia
Avg 4.5
(12 restaurants)
Cypress
No reviews yet
Paramount
Avg 2.8
(7 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Los Angeles
Avg 4.4
(1045 restaurants)
Riverside
Avg 4.1
(76 restaurants)
Oxnard
Avg 4.4
(27 restaurants)
San Diego
Avg 4.3
(879 restaurants)
Bakersfield
Avg 4.4
(79 restaurants)
Santa Maria
Avg 4.5
(13 restaurants)
Las Vegas
Avg 4.4
(494 restaurants)
San Jose
Avg 4.3
(221 restaurants)
New Orleans
Avg 4.5
(302 restaurants)
Orlando
Avg 4.4
(324 restaurants)
Charlotte
Avg 4.5
(459 restaurants)
Indianapolis
Avg 4.4
(234 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston