Arugula salad in Long Beach
Long Beach restaurants that serve arugula salad
More about The Breakfast Bar 4th Street
The Breakfast Bar 4th Street
3404 E 4th Street, Long Beach
|Watermelon Arugula Salad
|$12.50
Arugula, tossed in olive oil, balsamic vinegar, fresh lemon juice salt and pepper. Topped with feta cheese, watermelon and pickled red onion. Served with a slice of grilled house rosemary sourdough bread
More about AMMATOLI
AMMATOLI
285 E. 3rd St, Long Beach
|Arugula & Beet Salad
|$17.00
Baby arugula, roasted beets, mushrooms, onions, dates, walnuts tossed in our olive oil date dressing, topped with feta cheese and pomegranates!
|Arugula & Beet Salad
|$17.00
Baby arugula, roasted beets, mushrooms, onions, dates, walnuts tossed in our olive oil date dressing, topped with feta cheese and pomegranates!
|S.T. Arugula & Beet Salad
|$54.00