Arugula salad in Long Beach

Long Beach restaurants
Toast

Long Beach restaurants that serve arugula salad

The Stache image

FRENCH FRIES

The Stache

941 E 4th St, Long Beach

Avg 4 (280 reviews)
Takeout
Arugula Salad$9.00
More about The Stache
Banner pic

 

The Breakfast Bar 4th Street

3404 E 4th Street, Long Beach

No reviews yet
Takeout
Watermelon Arugula Salad$12.50
Arugula, tossed in olive oil, balsamic vinegar, fresh lemon juice salt and pepper. Topped with feta cheese, watermelon and pickled red onion. Served with a slice of grilled house rosemary sourdough bread
More about The Breakfast Bar 4th Street
Item pic

 

AMMATOLI

285 E. 3rd St, Long Beach

No reviews yet
Takeout
Arugula & Beet Salad$17.00
Baby arugula, roasted beets, mushrooms, onions, dates, walnuts tossed in our olive oil date dressing, topped with feta cheese and pomegranates!
Arugula & Beet Salad$17.00
Baby arugula, roasted beets, mushrooms, onions, dates, walnuts tossed in our olive oil date dressing, topped with feta cheese and pomegranates!
S.T. Arugula & Beet Salad$54.00
More about AMMATOLI

