Banana cake in
Long Beach
/
Long Beach
/
Banana Cake
Long Beach restaurants that serve banana cake
OBRA Bakery
6240 EAST PACIFIC COAST HWY, LONG BEACH
No reviews yet
Banana bundt cake
$3.99
More about OBRA Bakery
UBUNTU "The Greatest Neighborhood Cafe"
335 Nieto Ave, Long Beach
Avg 4.5
(288 reviews)
BANANA NUT CAKE
$5.50
More about UBUNTU "The Greatest Neighborhood Cafe"
