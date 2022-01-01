Bean burritos in Long Beach

Long Beach restaurants
Long Beach restaurants that serve bean burritos

Lola's image

 

Lola's

4140 Atlantic Ave, Signal Hill

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Kid Bean and Cheese Burrito$6.95
Kids refried bean and cheese burrito served with choice of beverage
More about Lola's
Lola's image

 

Lola's

2030 E 4th St, Long Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Kid Bean and Cheese Burrito$6.95
Kids refried bean and cheese burrito served with choice of beverage
More about Lola's
Baja Sonora image

FRENCH FRIES

Baja Sonora

2940 Clark Ave, Long Beach

Avg 4.4 (3025 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Bean & Cheese Burrito$7.50
More about Baja Sonora
Pancho's Vegan Tacos image

 

Pancho's Vegan Tacos

1837 E. 7th Street, Long Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Bean & Cheese Burrito$6.99
More about Pancho's Vegan Tacos
Pepe and Chepito's Tacos image

 

Pepe and Chepito's Tacos

1785 Palo Verde Ave Ste F, LONG BEACH

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Bean and Cheese Burrito$6.50
Flour Tortilla Filled With Beans & Cheese
More about Pepe and Chepito's Tacos

