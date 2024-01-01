Beef short ribs in Long Beach

Ravioli filled with braised beef short rib. Ravioli comes with either Marinara, Alfredo, Basil Pesto, Creamy Pesto, Creamy Garlic & Herb, Creamy Spinach, Tomato, Meat sauce (beef), or Parma Rosa; chopped salad; and grilled Ciabatta bread. Salad dressing choices are either Balsamic or Italian dressing.

