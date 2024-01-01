Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Beef short ribs in Long Beach

Go
Long Beach restaurants
Toast

Long Beach restaurants that serve beef short ribs

Item pic

 

Saffron Mediterranean Grill

245 Pine ave unit 130, Long Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Beef Short Rib Ravioli$21.50
Ravioli filled with braised beef short rib. Ravioli comes with either Marinara, Alfredo, Basil Pesto, Creamy Pesto, Creamy Garlic & Herb, Creamy Spinach, Tomato, Meat sauce (beef), or Parma Rosa; chopped salad; and grilled Ciabatta bread. Salad dressing choices are either Balsamic or Italian dressing.
More about Saffron Mediterranean Grill
Item pic

 

Cali Chilli - Unauthentic Indian

4111 North Viking Way, Long Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Beef Short Ribs$26.00
fall of the bone charcoal beef ribs with Kashmiri curry sauce
More about Cali Chilli - Unauthentic Indian

