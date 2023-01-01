Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Beef soup in
Long Beach
/
Long Beach
/
Beef Soup
Long Beach restaurants that serve beef soup
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
The Ordinarie
210 The Promenade North, Long Beach
Avg 4.5
(1092 reviews)
Bowl Beef Barley Soup
$9.00
More about The Ordinarie
Sura Korean BBQ & Tofu House
621 Atlantic Avenue, Long Beach
No reviews yet
Assorted Tofu Soup (Beef,Seafood,Enoki)
$16.49
Beef Tofu Soup
$15.99
More about Sura Korean BBQ & Tofu House
