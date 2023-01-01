Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Beef soup in Long Beach

Long Beach restaurants
Long Beach restaurants that serve beef soup

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

The Ordinarie

210 The Promenade North, Long Beach

Avg 4.5 (1092 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Bowl Beef Barley Soup$9.00
More about The Ordinarie
Sura Korean BBQ & Tofu House

621 Atlantic Avenue, Long Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Assorted Tofu Soup (Beef,Seafood,Enoki)$16.49
Beef Tofu Soup$15.99
More about Sura Korean BBQ & Tofu House

