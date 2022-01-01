Bruschetta in Long Beach
Long Beach restaurants that serve bruschetta
La Tarantella Osteria
2120 E 4th Street, Long Beach
|Bruschetta All'Aglio
|$11.95
Toasted bread with roasted garlic, topped with parmigiano and mozzarella cheeses.
La Parolaccia Osteria
2945 E Broadway, Long Beach
|Bruschetta
|$13.00
Grilled homemade bread, ricotta cheese, fresh chopped tomatoes, basil, garlic and extra virgin olive oil
The Breakfast Bar 4th Street
3404 E 4th Street, Long Beach
|Shrimp Bruschetta
|$16.00
Three pieces of house rosemary bread topped with sauteed shrimp, cherry tomatoes, basil, feta cheese, shallots, butter & white wine sauce. Served on a bed of baby arugula. (No Substitutions)
Rance's Chicago Pizza
5258 E. 2nd Street, Long Beach
|Bruschetta
|$9.00
STARLING DINER
4114 E 3RD ST, Long Beach
|Breakfast Bruschetta
|$9.95
Crostini Bread with creamy mascrpone cheese, fresh seasonal berries, honey and powder sugar
The Breakfast Bar
70 Atlantic Ave, Long Beach
|Shrimp Bruschetta
|$16.00
Three pieces of house rosemary bread topped with sauteed shrimp, cherry tomatoes, basil, feta cheese, shallots, butter & white wine sauce. Served on a bed of baby arugula. (No Substitutions)