Bruschetta in Long Beach

Long Beach restaurants
Long Beach restaurants that serve bruschetta

La Tarantella Osteria image

 

La Tarantella Osteria

2120 E 4th Street, Long Beach

No reviews yet
Takeout
Bruschetta All'Aglio$11.95
Toasted bread with roasted garlic, topped with parmigiano and mozzarella cheeses.
La Parolaccia Osteria image

PIZZA

La Parolaccia Osteria

2945 E Broadway, Long Beach

Avg 4.5 (3204 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Bruschetta$13.00
Grilled homemade bread, ricotta cheese, fresh chopped tomatoes, basil, garlic and extra virgin olive oil
Banner pic

 

The Breakfast Bar 4th Street

3404 E 4th Street, Long Beach

No reviews yet
Takeout
Shrimp Bruschetta$16.00
Three pieces of house rosemary bread topped with sauteed shrimp, cherry tomatoes, basil, feta cheese, shallots, butter & white wine sauce. Served on a bed of baby arugula. (No Substitutions)
Rance's Chicago Pizza image

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS

Rance's Chicago Pizza

5258 E. 2nd Street, Long Beach

Avg 4.2 (3262 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Bruschetta$9.00
STARLING DINER image

 

STARLING DINER

4114 E 3RD ST, Long Beach

No reviews yet
Takeout
Breakfast Bruschetta$9.95
Crostini Bread with creamy mascrpone cheese, fresh seasonal berries, honey and powder sugar
Ellie's image

 

Ellie's

204 Orange Ave,, Long Beach

Avg 4.5 (918 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Bruschetta Benedict$18.00
The Breakfast Bar image

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

The Breakfast Bar

70 Atlantic Ave, Long Beach

Avg 4.1 (6889 reviews)
Takeout
Shrimp Bruschetta$16.00
Three pieces of house rosemary bread topped with sauteed shrimp, cherry tomatoes, basil, feta cheese, shallots, butter & white wine sauce. Served on a bed of baby arugula. (No Substitutions)
