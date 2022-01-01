Cake in Long Beach
DIM SUM • NOODLES
Morning Nights
4150 McGowen St Unit 1, Long Beach
|Daikon Cake
|$8.00
Savory Daikon Cake with OmniPork, Plant Based Shrimp, Shiitake Mushrooms, and Scallions. Served with Hoison Sauce.
TAPAS
RISÜ
207 E Seaside Way, Long Beach
|Chocolate Butter Cake
|$9.00
Chocolate butter cake. Cream cheese filling. House-made Garrison Brothers Bourbon caramel sauce. Ice cream.
FRENCH FRIES
The Firkin Pub & Grill
3411 East Broadway, Long Beach
|Heart Cakes
|$10.00
Savory pan fried cakes of chickpeas, hearts of palm and artichoke, topped with pickled red onion, vegan tartar sauce & a small organic salad. Just like crabcakes – without the crab!
HAMBURGERS
Plunge
1900 E Ocean Blvd, Long Beach
|Crab Cakes
|$21.00
spicy aioli | parsley coulis | baby herb salad
CUPCAKES • CAKES
SusieCakes
4201 McGowen St, Long Beach
|Southern Red Velvet Cake
Deep red, moist cake lightly flavored with cocoa, filled & topped with traditional cream cheese frosting. Our best seller!
|Old-Fashioned Chocolate Cake
“Just like you remember!” Towering high, moist chocolate cake filled and covered in rich, dark chocolate buttercream frosting.
|Celebration Cake
6-layers of vanilla cake baked with colorful sugar confetti, filled & frosted with our signature retro-blue vanilla frosting.
STARLING DINER
4114 E 3RD ST, Long Beach
|Blue Crab Cake & Eggs
|$18.95