Cake in Long Beach

Go
Long Beach restaurants
Toast

Long Beach restaurants that serve cake

Daikon Cake image

DIM SUM • NOODLES

Morning Nights

4150 McGowen St Unit 1, Long Beach

Avg 4 (128 reviews)
Takeout
Daikon Cake$8.00
Savory Daikon Cake with OmniPork, Plant Based Shrimp, Shiitake Mushrooms, and Scallions. Served with Hoison Sauce.
More about Morning Nights
Consumer pic

TAPAS

RISÜ

207 E Seaside Way, Long Beach

Avg 4.5 (117 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chocolate Butter Cake$9.00
Chocolate butter cake. Cream cheese filling. House-made Garrison Brothers Bourbon caramel sauce. Ice cream.
More about RISÜ
Heart Cakes image

FRENCH FRIES

The Firkin Pub & Grill

3411 East Broadway, Long Beach

Avg 4.6 (349 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Heart Cakes$10.00
Savory pan fried cakes of chickpeas, hearts of palm and artichoke, topped with pickled red onion, vegan tartar sauce & a small organic salad. Just like crabcakes – without the crab!
More about The Firkin Pub & Grill
Plunge image

HAMBURGERS

Plunge

1900 E Ocean Blvd, Long Beach

Avg 4.4 (638 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Crab Cakes$21.00
spicy aioli | parsley coulis | baby herb salad
More about Plunge
Southern Red Velvet Cake image

CUPCAKES • CAKES

SusieCakes

4201 McGowen St, Long Beach

Avg 4.2 (543 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Southern Red Velvet Cake
Deep red, moist cake lightly flavored with cocoa, filled & topped with traditional cream cheese frosting. Our best seller!
Old-Fashioned Chocolate Cake
“Just like you remember!” Towering high, moist chocolate cake filled and covered in rich, dark chocolate buttercream frosting.
Celebration Cake
6-layers of vanilla cake baked with colorful sugar confetti, filled & frosted with our signature retro-blue vanilla frosting.
More about SusieCakes
STARLING DINER image

 

STARLING DINER

4114 E 3RD ST, Long Beach

No reviews yet
Takeout
Blue Crab Cake & Eggs$18.95
More about STARLING DINER

Browse other tasty dishes in Long Beach

Crispy Chicken

Cheeseburgers

Kebabs

Sliders

Bread Pudding

Pancakes

Prosciutto

Thai Tea

Map

More near Long Beach to explore

Seal Beach

Avg 4.2 (22 restaurants)

Cerritos

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Artesia

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Lakewood

Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)

Bellflower

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Carson

Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)

Cypress

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Paramount

Avg 3 (3 restaurants)

Compton

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (604 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.3 (48 restaurants)

Oxnard

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.4 (511 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (36 restaurants)

Santa Maria

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (247 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (119 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (189 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (147 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (235 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.5 (131 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston