Cappuccino in Long Beach

Long Beach restaurants
Toast

Long Beach restaurants that serve cappuccino

OBRA Bakery image

 

OBRA Bakery

6240 EAST PACIFIC COAST HWY, LONG BEACH

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Cappuccino$3.99
12oz.
More about OBRA Bakery
Banner pic

 

The Breakfast Bar 4th Street

3404 E 4th Street, Long Beach

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cappuccino$6.25
More about The Breakfast Bar 4th Street
Colossus image

 

Colossus

4716 2nd Street, Long Beach

Avg 5 (24 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Cappuccino$4.50
Penny Coffee Roasters Standard Issue Espresso + 6oz of Milk
More about Colossus
Item pic

 

Pietris Bakery

5000 E. 2nd Street, Long Beach

Avg 4.5 (1739 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Cappuccino$3.50
illy espresso, with steamed and frothed milk
Freddo Cappuccino$4.00
iced espresso with cold milk foam
More about Pietris Bakery
STARLING DINER image

 

STARLING DINER

4114 E 3RD ST, Long Beach

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cappuccino$4.95
More about STARLING DINER
Consumer pic

 

Rose Park on Pine Ave

800 Pine Avenue, Long Beach

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cappuccino$4.35
Double shot of espresso with 4.5 ounces of organic whole milk
More about Rose Park on Pine Ave
Cappuccino image

 

Portfolio Coffeehouse

2300 E 4th Street, Long Beach

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cappuccino
More about Portfolio Coffeehouse
Plunge image

HAMBURGERS

Plunge

1900 E Ocean Blvd, Long Beach

Avg 4.4 (638 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Cappuccino$5.00
More about Plunge
UBUNTU "The Greatest Neighborhood Cafe" image

 

UBUNTU "The Greatest Neighborhood Cafe"

335 Nieto Ave, Long Beach

Avg 4.5 (288 reviews)
Takeout
CAPPUCCINO (SML)$4.00
CAPPUCCINO (LG)$5.00
More about UBUNTU "The Greatest Neighborhood Cafe"
Hojas Tea House image

PASTRY

Hojas Tea House

4501 E Carson St, Long Beach

Avg 4.5 (486 reviews)
Takeout
12oz Cappuccino$4.60
More about Hojas Tea House
Restaurant banner

 

Rose Park Roasters

3044 E 4th St, Long Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Cappuccino$4.35
A beautiful ratio of milk to espresso: double shot of espresso with 4.5 ounces of milk. The milk texture is steamed to a velvety 'wet' micro-foam.
More about Rose Park Roasters
Restaurant banner

 

Rose Park Roasters

455 E Ocean Blvd, Long Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Cappuccino$4.35
A beautiful ratio of milk to espresso: double shot of espresso with 4.5 ounces of milk. The milk texture is steamed to a velvety, wet micro-foam.
More about Rose Park Roasters

