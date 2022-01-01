Cappuccino in Long Beach
Long Beach restaurants that serve cappuccino
The Breakfast Bar 4th Street
3404 E 4th Street, Long Beach
|Cappuccino
|$6.25
Colossus
4716 2nd Street, Long Beach
|Cappuccino
|$4.50
Penny Coffee Roasters Standard Issue Espresso + 6oz of Milk
Pietris Bakery
5000 E. 2nd Street, Long Beach
|Cappuccino
|$3.50
illy espresso, with steamed and frothed milk
|Freddo Cappuccino
|$4.00
iced espresso with cold milk foam
Rose Park on Pine Ave
800 Pine Avenue, Long Beach
|Cappuccino
|$4.35
Double shot of espresso with 4.5 ounces of organic whole milk
UBUNTU "The Greatest Neighborhood Cafe"
335 Nieto Ave, Long Beach
|CAPPUCCINO (SML)
|$4.00
|CAPPUCCINO (LG)
|$5.00
Rose Park Roasters
3044 E 4th St, Long Beach
|Cappuccino
|$4.35
A beautiful ratio of milk to espresso: double shot of espresso with 4.5 ounces of milk. The milk texture is steamed to a velvety 'wet' micro-foam.