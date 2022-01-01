Carne asada in Long Beach
Long Beach restaurants that serve carne asada
La Esquinita Mexican Grill
755 W Willow St, Long Beach
|Carne Asada Fries/Papas fritas con carne asada
|$8.50
Blue Burro
5726 E.7th st, Long Beach
|Carne Asada Taco
|$4.00
Angus steak, guacamole, diced onions, cilantro with soft corn tortilla
Lola's
4140 Atlantic Ave, Signal Hill
|Carne Asada and Eggs
|$18.95
8oz Point Reyes grilled skirt steak, fire roasted
red salsa, two eggs any style, house potatoes,
pico, and avocado. Corn or flour tortillas
|Carne Asada Mulitas
|$13.95
Two cheese encrusted tortillas stuffed with Point Reyes angus steak, jack cheese, garlicky whole beans, onions, cilantro, pico, roasted tomatillo salsa, and crema
|Side 8oz Vegan Carne Asada
|$10.00
Lola's
2030 E 4th St, Long Beach
|Carne Asada Toluca
|$20.95
8 oz Point Reyes skirt steak, grilled tomatillo, mushrooms, onions, bacon, melted cheese, garlicky whole beans, guacamole, pico, mexican rice. Served with corn or flour tortillas
Taco Beach Bellflower
2099 Bellflower, Long Beach
|Angus Carne Asada
|$15.95
Citrus garlic marinated, grilled on la plancha.Served with rice, beans, and tortillas.
Padre Long Beach
525 E Broadway, Long Beach
|Carne Asada
|$17.00
citrus-marinated grilled skirt steak with queso fresco, salsa verde, rice & beans