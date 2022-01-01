Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Carne asada in Long Beach

Long Beach restaurants
Long Beach restaurants that serve carne asada

La Esquinita Mexican Grill image

 

La Esquinita Mexican Grill

755 W Willow St, Long Beach

No reviews yet
Takeout
Carne Asada Fries/Papas fritas con carne asada$8.50
More about La Esquinita Mexican Grill
Item pic

 

Blue Burro

5726 E.7th st, Long Beach

No reviews yet
Takeout
Carne Asada Taco$4.00
Angus steak, guacamole, diced onions, cilantro with soft corn tortilla
More about Blue Burro
Lola's image

 

Lola's

4140 Atlantic Ave, Signal Hill

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Carne Asada and Eggs$18.95
8oz Point Reyes grilled skirt steak, fire roasted
red salsa, two eggs any style, house potatoes,
pico, and avocado. Corn or flour tortillas
Carne Asada Mulitas$13.95
Two cheese encrusted tortillas stuffed with Point Reyes angus steak, jack cheese, garlicky whole beans, onions, cilantro, pico, roasted tomatillo salsa, and crema
Side 8oz Vegan Carne Asada$10.00
More about Lola's
Lola's image

 

Lola's

2030 E 4th St, Long Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Carne Asada Toluca$20.95
8 oz Point Reyes skirt steak, grilled tomatillo, mushrooms, onions, bacon, melted cheese, garlicky whole beans, guacamole, pico, mexican rice. Served with corn or flour tortillas
Carne Asada and Eggs$18.95
8oz Point Reyes grilled skirt steak, fire roasted
red salsa, two eggs any style, house potatoes,
pico, and avocado. Corn or flour tortillas
Carne Asada Mulitas$13.95
Two cheese encrusted tortillas stuffed with Point Reyes angus steak, jack cheese, garlicky whole beans, onions, cilantro, pico, roasted tomatillo salsa, and crema
More about Lola's
Item pic

 

Taco Beach Bellflower

2099 Bellflower, Long Beach

No reviews yet
Takeout
Angus Carne Asada$15.95
Citrus garlic marinated, grilled on la plancha.Served with rice, beans, and tortillas.
More about Taco Beach Bellflower
Item pic

 

Padre Long Beach

525 E Broadway, Long Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Carne Asada$17.00
citrus-marinated grilled skirt steak with queso fresco, salsa verde, rice & beans
More about Padre Long Beach
Pepe and Chepito's Tacos image

 

Pepe and Chepito's Tacos

1785 Palo Verde Ave Ste F, LONG BEACH

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Carne Asada Street Taco$2.55
Carne Asada Burrito$11.50
Flour Tortilla Filled With Carne Asada, Beans & Rice
Carne Asada Street Taco$2.55
More about Pepe and Chepito's Tacos

