Carrot cake in Long Beach
Long Beach restaurants that serve carrot cake
More about Broadway Pizza
PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Broadway Pizza
120 E Broadway, Long Beach
|Carrot Cake
|$7.00
More about SusieCakes
CUPCAKES • CAKES
SusieCakes
4201 McGowen St, Long Beach
|Carrot Cake
Baked with pecans & golden raisins, layered with our unique “praline filling” & topped with traditional cream cheese frosting.
|Carrot Cake
Baked with pecans & golden raisins, layered with our unique “praline filling” & topped with traditional cream cheese frosting.