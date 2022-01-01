Ceviche in Long Beach

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Item pic

 

Lola's

4140 Atlantic Ave, Signal Hill

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Baja Mango Ceviche$16.95
Local White Fish, Mexican mango, red onion, habanero,, avocado.
Shrimp & Octopus Ceviche Mixto$18.95
Local Mexican jumbo white shrimp, tender
octopus, lime, habanero, red onion, cucumber, cilantro, and avocado.
More about Lola's
Aguas Way image

SMOOTHIES • TACOS • FRENCH FRIES

Aguas Way

5248 Long Beach Boulevard, Long Beach

Avg 4.7 (315 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Ceviche Tostada & Agua$10.25
More about Aguas Way
Item pic

 

Taco Shore

5316 1/2 E 2nd St, Long Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Ceviche Cup$17.99
Shrimp ceviche marinated in citrus juice with onions, cilantro, tomatoes and cucumbers.
More about Taco Shore
Item pic

 

Lola's

2030 E 4th St, Long Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Baja Mango Ceviche$16.95
Local White Fish, Mexican mango, red onion, habanero,, avocado.
Shrimp & Octopus Ceviche Mixto$18.95
Local Mexican jumbo white shrimp, tender
octopus, lime, habanero, red onion, cucumber, cilantro, and avocado.
More about Lola's
Item pic

 

Plancha Latin Kitchen

3860 Worsham Ave, Long Beach

Avg 4 (621 reviews)
Takeout
Mexican Ceviche$10.50
More about Plancha Latin Kitchen
Long Beach Tap House image

GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Long Beach Tap House

5110 E. 2nd Street, Long Beach

Avg 4.1 (372 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Hearts of Palm Ceviche$12.00
More about Long Beach Tap House
Item pic

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Pier 76 Fish Grill

95 Pine Ave, Long Beach

Avg 4.5 (463 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
3 Citrus Ceviche$10.99
More about Pier 76 Fish Grill
Panxa Cocina image

FRENCH FRIES

Panxa Cocina

3937 E Broadway, Long Beach

Avg 4.6 (2435 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Ceviche Mixto$15.00
Whitefish, Pepitas, Pico, Aji Amarillo, House chips
More about Panxa Cocina
Item pic

 

Aji Peruvian Cuisine

2308 E. 4th Street, LONG BEACH

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Ceviche Clasico$18.00
Halibut (Lenguado), leche de tigre, aji limo, onions, cilantro
Ceviche Nikkei$18.00
Ahi Tuna, soy sauce, ginger, lime juice, daikon, aji limo, onions, cilantro, sesame seeds, fried wonton
Ceviche Mercado$19.00
Sea Bass, octopus, shrimp, fried yucca leche de tigre, rocoto, onions, cilantro
More about Aji Peruvian Cuisine

