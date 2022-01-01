Ceviche in Long Beach
Long Beach restaurants that serve ceviche
Lola's
4140 Atlantic Ave, Signal Hill
|Baja Mango Ceviche
|$16.95
Local White Fish, Mexican mango, red onion, habanero,, avocado.
|Shrimp & Octopus Ceviche Mixto
|$18.95
Local Mexican jumbo white shrimp, tender
octopus, lime, habanero, red onion, cucumber, cilantro, and avocado.
SMOOTHIES • TACOS • FRENCH FRIES
Aguas Way
5248 Long Beach Boulevard, Long Beach
|Ceviche Tostada & Agua
|$10.25
Taco Shore
5316 1/2 E 2nd St, Long Beach
|Ceviche Cup
|$17.99
Shrimp ceviche marinated in citrus juice with onions, cilantro, tomatoes and cucumbers.
Plancha Latin Kitchen
3860 Worsham Ave, Long Beach
|Mexican Ceviche
|$10.50
GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Long Beach Tap House
5110 E. 2nd Street, Long Beach
|Hearts of Palm Ceviche
|$12.00
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Pier 76 Fish Grill
95 Pine Ave, Long Beach
|3 Citrus Ceviche
|$10.99
FRENCH FRIES
Panxa Cocina
3937 E Broadway, Long Beach
|Ceviche Mixto
|$15.00
Whitefish, Pepitas, Pico, Aji Amarillo, House chips
Aji Peruvian Cuisine
2308 E. 4th Street, LONG BEACH
|Ceviche Clasico
|$18.00
Halibut (Lenguado), leche de tigre, aji limo, onions, cilantro
|Ceviche Nikkei
|$18.00
Ahi Tuna, soy sauce, ginger, lime juice, daikon, aji limo, onions, cilantro, sesame seeds, fried wonton
|Ceviche Mercado
|$19.00
Sea Bass, octopus, shrimp, fried yucca leche de tigre, rocoto, onions, cilantro