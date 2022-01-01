Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chai lattes in Long Beach

Go
Long Beach restaurants
Toast

Long Beach restaurants that serve chai lattes

Saltwater Deck image

 

Saltwater Deck

2630 E Ocean Blvd, Long Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Organic Chai Latte$4.50
More about Saltwater Deck
Banner pic

 

The Breakfast Bar 4th Street

3404 E 4th Street, Long Beach

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chai Latte$6.50
More about The Breakfast Bar 4th Street
Colossus image

 

Colossus

4716 2nd Street, Long Beach

Avg 5 (24 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Housemade Chai Latte$5.50
A Blend of Black Tea, Cinnamon, Green Cardamom, Black Pepper, Fennel Seed, Nutmeg, Brown Sugar, and Madagascar Vanilla Bean. + Your Choice of Milk.
More about Colossus
Pietris Bakery image

 

Pietris Bakery

5000 E. 2nd Street, Long Beach

Avg 4.5 (1739 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Chai Latte$4.00
Iced Chai Latte
Iced Chai Latte
More about Pietris Bakery
Consumer pic

 

Rose Park on Pine Ave

800 Pine Avenue, Long Beach

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chai Latte$5.15
More about Rose Park on Pine Ave
Abigail & Juliet's image

 

Abigail & Juliet's

3962 Studebaker Rd, Long Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Spiced Chai Latte
More about Abigail & Juliet's
Restaurant banner

 

Rose Park Roasters

3044 E 4th St, Long Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chai Latte$5.15
More about Rose Park Roasters
The Breakfast Bar image

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

The Breakfast Bar

70 Atlantic Ave, Long Beach

Avg 4.1 (6889 reviews)
Takeout
Chai Latte$6.50
More about The Breakfast Bar

Browse other tasty dishes in Long Beach

Collard Greens

Tortilla Soup

Carrot Cake

Fried Pickles

Chocolate Chip Cookies

Dumplings

Prosciutto

Short Ribs

Map

More near Long Beach to explore

Seal Beach

Avg 4.2 (20 restaurants)

Cerritos

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Artesia

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Cypress

Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)

Lakewood

Avg 4.2 (10 restaurants)

Bellflower

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Compton

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Carson

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Paramount

Avg 2.8 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (839 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (65 restaurants)

Oxnard

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (679 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (57 restaurants)

Santa Maria

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (397 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (156 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (230 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (215 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (335 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (184 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston