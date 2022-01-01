Chai lattes in Long Beach
Long Beach restaurants that serve chai lattes
More about The Breakfast Bar 4th Street
The Breakfast Bar 4th Street
3404 E 4th Street, Long Beach
|Chai Latte
|$6.50
More about Colossus
Colossus
4716 2nd Street, Long Beach
|Housemade Chai Latte
|$5.50
A Blend of Black Tea, Cinnamon, Green Cardamom, Black Pepper, Fennel Seed, Nutmeg, Brown Sugar, and Madagascar Vanilla Bean. + Your Choice of Milk.
More about Pietris Bakery
Pietris Bakery
5000 E. 2nd Street, Long Beach
|Chai Latte
|$4.00
|Iced Chai Latte
|Iced Chai Latte
More about The Breakfast Bar
SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
The Breakfast Bar
70 Atlantic Ave, Long Beach
|Chai Latte
|$6.50