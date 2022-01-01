Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken enchiladas in Long Beach

Go
Long Beach restaurants
Toast

Long Beach restaurants that serve chicken enchiladas

Lola's image

 

Lola's

4140 Atlantic Ave, Signal Hill

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
1 Red Chicken Enchilada ALC$4.00
More about Lola's
Lola's image

 

Lola's

2030 E 4th St, Long Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
1 Red Chicken Enchilada ALC$4.00
More about Lola's

Browse other tasty dishes in Long Beach

Cobb Salad

California Rolls

Pies

Brisket

Garlic Noodles

Fried Chicken Salad

Shawarma Wraps

Dumplings

Map

More near Long Beach to explore

Seal Beach

Avg 4.2 (20 restaurants)

Cerritos

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Artesia

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Cypress

Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)

Lakewood

Avg 4.2 (10 restaurants)

Bellflower

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Compton

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Carson

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Paramount

Avg 2.8 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (839 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (65 restaurants)

Oxnard

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (679 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (57 restaurants)

Santa Maria

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (397 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (156 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (230 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (215 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (335 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (184 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston