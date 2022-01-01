Chicken salad in Long Beach
Long Beach restaurants that serve chicken salad
More about Foundation Sandwich Shop
Foundation Sandwich Shop
160 The Promenade N, Long Beach
|Chipotle Ranch Chicken Salad
|$10.99
Chili Spiced Chicken, Avocado, Tomatoes, Pepitas, Tortilla Strips, Shaved Parmesan, Romaine, Chipotle Ranch
More about Cha For Tea Online - Long Beach
Cha For Tea Online - Long Beach
5720 E. 7th St., Long Beach
|Orange Chicken Salad
|$10.25
|Grilled Chicken Salad
|$9.50
|Crispy Chicken Salad
|$9.50
Add Sweet & Sour Sauce for $0.20
More about Beachwood
Beachwood
210 E. 3rd St. Unit A, Long Beach
|BBQ Chicken Salad
|$15.75
Sweet salad, roasted corn, black eyed peas, fried blue corn tortilla strips, smoked red onions, tomatoes, Tillamook cheddar, and cilantro. Served with chili buttermilk dressing on the side and a cornbread muffin.
More about Taco Shore
Taco Shore
5316 1/2 E 2nd St, Long Beach
|Chicken Salad
|Grilled Chicken Salad
|$16.50
fresh salad greens topped with tender chicken breast, jack and cheddar cheese, pico de gallo and sliced avocado.
More about OBRA Bakery
OBRA Bakery
6240 EAST PACIFIC COAST HWY, LONG BEACH
|Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$9.99
Our Chicken salad is scratch made with onions, jalapeño, cilantro and mayonnaise. Served with tomato, lettuce, avocado and chipotle mayo on a warm croissant.
More about Bamboo Teri house
Bamboo Teri house
3391 Atlantic Ave, Long Beach
|Oriental Chicken Salad
|$10.79
Chicken breast, mandarins, crispy wonton, cucumber, tomato, avocado miso ponzu
|BBQ Chicken Salad
|$10.20
Edamame, avocado, cucumber, tomato, BBQ Chicken, miso ponzu dressing
|Sesame Chicken Salad
|$11.10
Green Salad with sesame chicken (FRIED), miso ponzu dressing
More about Eat Fantastic Long Beach
Eat Fantastic Long Beach
6332 Pacific Coast Hwy, Long Beach
|Crispy Chicken Salad (comes with pita bread) 🥗
|$10.50
|Grilled Chicken Salad (comes with pita bread) 🥗
|$10.50