Chicken salad in Long Beach

Long Beach restaurants
Long Beach restaurants that serve chicken salad

Consumer pic

 

Foundation Sandwich Shop

160 The Promenade N, Long Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chipotle Ranch Chicken Salad$10.99
Chili Spiced Chicken, Avocado, Tomatoes, Pepitas, Tortilla Strips, Shaved Parmesan, Romaine, Chipotle Ranch
More about Foundation Sandwich Shop
Item pic

 

Cha For Tea Online - Long Beach

5720 E. 7th St., Long Beach

No reviews yet
Takeout
Orange Chicken Salad$10.25
Grilled Chicken Salad$9.50
Crispy Chicken Salad$9.50
Add Sweet & Sour Sauce for $0.20
More about Cha For Tea Online - Long Beach
BBQ Chicken Salad image

 

Beachwood

210 E. 3rd St. Unit A, Long Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
BBQ Chicken Salad$15.75
Sweet salad, roasted corn, black eyed peas, fried blue corn tortilla strips, smoked red onions, tomatoes, Tillamook cheddar, and cilantro. Served with chili buttermilk dressing on the side and a cornbread muffin.
More about Beachwood
Item pic

 

Taco Shore

5316 1/2 E 2nd St, Long Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Salad
Grilled Chicken Salad$16.50
fresh salad greens topped with tender chicken breast, jack and cheddar cheese, pico de gallo and sliced avocado.
More about Taco Shore
Item pic

 

OBRA Bakery

6240 EAST PACIFIC COAST HWY, LONG BEACH

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Salad Sandwich$9.99
Our Chicken salad is scratch made with onions, jalapeño, cilantro and mayonnaise. Served with tomato, lettuce, avocado and chipotle mayo on a warm croissant.
More about OBRA Bakery
Bamboo Teri house image

 

Bamboo Teri house

3391 Atlantic Ave, Long Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Oriental Chicken Salad$10.79
Chicken breast, mandarins, crispy wonton, cucumber, tomato, avocado miso ponzu
BBQ Chicken Salad$10.20
Edamame, avocado, cucumber, tomato, BBQ Chicken, miso ponzu dressing
Sesame Chicken Salad$11.10
Green Salad with sesame chicken (FRIED), miso ponzu dressing
More about Bamboo Teri house
Eat Fantastic Long Beach image

 

Eat Fantastic Long Beach

6332 Pacific Coast Hwy, Long Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Crispy Chicken Salad (comes with pita bread) 🥗$10.50
Grilled Chicken Salad (comes with pita bread) 🥗$10.50
More about Eat Fantastic Long Beach
STARLING DINER image

 

STARLING DINER

4114 E 3RD ST, Long Beach

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Fuji Salad$14.95
More about STARLING DINER
The Small Cafe Naples image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

The Small Cafe Naples

5656 E 2nd St, Long Beach

Avg 4.1 (330 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Fried Chicken Salad$16.50
crispy chicken, iceberg lettuce, tomato, fire roasted corn, cucumber, avocado, honey dijon vinagrette
Asian Chicken Salad$16.00
More about The Small Cafe Naples

