Chicken sandwiches in Long Beach

Long Beach restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches

Fried Chicken Sandwich image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

The Ordinarie

210 The Promenade North, Long Beach

Avg 4.5 (1092 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Fried Chicken Sandwich$16.00
buttermilk- brined chicken breast, pickles, cabbage slaw, brioche bun, lemon aioli.
More about The Ordinarie
The Bamboo Club image

FRENCH FRIES

The Bamboo Club

3522 E Anaheim St, Long Beach

Avg 4.5 (263 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Thai Tea Brined Chicken Sandwich$15.00
Thai tea brined Chicken hand breaded and fried to perfection, sweet chili cabbage slaw, spicy aoili, and pickles. Served on a brioche bun.
More about The Bamboo Club
Classic Karaage Chicken Sandwich image

 

TORISHO

730 Long Beach Blvd, Long Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Classic Karaage Chicken Sandwich$6.99
This is our classic "Karaage"(Japanese fried Chicken) Sandwich. It comes with pickles, tomato. American cheese and a mayo.
The Japanese Karaage meets U.S.A!
More about TORISHO
The Stache image

FRENCH FRIES

The Stache

941 E 4th St, Long Beach

Avg 4 (280 reviews)
Takeout
Fried Chicken Sandwich$9.00
More about The Stache
Spicy Fried Jidori Chicken Sandwich image

FRENCH FRIES

The 908

3850 Worsham Avenue, Long Beach

Avg 4.2 (588 reviews)
Takeout
Spicy Fried Jidori Chicken Sandwich$15.00
Apple Cabbage Slaw, Mashed Potato, Spicy Sauce, Brioche Bun & Fries
More about The 908
Fried Chicken Sandwich image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

The Harbor featuring Out West Kitchen

130 Pine Ave, Long Beach

Avg 4.5 (330 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Fried Chicken Sandwich$14.00
Buttermilk Fried Chicken, Coleslaw, House Pickles, Red Onion, Dijon Aioli on a Brioche Bun. Served with a side of fries.
More about The Harbor featuring Out West Kitchen
Cali Grilled Chicken Sandwich image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

The Social List - Long Beach

2105 E 4th St, Long Beach

Avg 4.2 (3036 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Cali Grilled Chicken Sandwich$14.00
Grilled chicken breast, jalapeno infused bacon, Swiss cheese, pesto, garlic aioli, tomato, lettuce, onion, avocado, on a brioche bun. Served with shoestring fries.
More about The Social List - Long Beach
The Firkin Pub & Grill image

FRENCH FRIES

The Firkin Pub & Grill

3411 East Broadway, Long Beach

Avg 4.6 (349 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich$14.00
spicy marinated chicken, battered and
deep fried, tossed with firkin hot sauce and coleslaw on a white bun topped with pickle chips
More about The Firkin Pub & Grill
Item pic

SANDWICHES • POUTINE • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

The Kroft LBC

4150 McGowen St, Long Beach

Avg 4 (556 reviews)
Takeout
Kroft Chicken Sandwich$12.00
Jalapeño slaw, garlic mayo on a potato roll.
More about The Kroft LBC
Item pic

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

Legends

5236 E 2nd St, Long Beach

Avg 4.4 (1217 reviews)
Takeout
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich$14.00
Tender breaded chick deep fried and tossed in our legendary buffalo wing sauce, mixed greens, tomato, ranch, swiss cheese and blue cheese crumbles. Served on a fresh bun
More about Legends

