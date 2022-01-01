Chicken sandwiches in Long Beach
Long Beach restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
The Ordinarie
210 The Promenade North, Long Beach
|Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$16.00
buttermilk- brined chicken breast, pickles, cabbage slaw, brioche bun, lemon aioli.
FRENCH FRIES
The Bamboo Club
3522 E Anaheim St, Long Beach
|Thai Tea Brined Chicken Sandwich
|$15.00
Thai tea brined Chicken hand breaded and fried to perfection, sweet chili cabbage slaw, spicy aoili, and pickles. Served on a brioche bun.
TORISHO
730 Long Beach Blvd, Long Beach
|Classic Karaage Chicken Sandwich
|$6.99
This is our classic "Karaage"(Japanese fried Chicken) Sandwich. It comes with pickles, tomato. American cheese and a mayo.
The Japanese Karaage meets U.S.A!
FRENCH FRIES
The 908
3850 Worsham Avenue, Long Beach
|Spicy Fried Jidori Chicken Sandwich
|$15.00
Apple Cabbage Slaw, Mashed Potato, Spicy Sauce, Brioche Bun & Fries
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
The Harbor featuring Out West Kitchen
130 Pine Ave, Long Beach
|Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$14.00
Buttermilk Fried Chicken, Coleslaw, House Pickles, Red Onion, Dijon Aioli on a Brioche Bun. Served with a side of fries.
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
The Social List - Long Beach
2105 E 4th St, Long Beach
|Cali Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$14.00
Grilled chicken breast, jalapeno infused bacon, Swiss cheese, pesto, garlic aioli, tomato, lettuce, onion, avocado, on a brioche bun. Served with shoestring fries.
FRENCH FRIES
The Firkin Pub & Grill
3411 East Broadway, Long Beach
|Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich
|$14.00
spicy marinated chicken, battered and
deep fried, tossed with firkin hot sauce and coleslaw on a white bun topped with pickle chips
SANDWICHES • POUTINE • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
The Kroft LBC
4150 McGowen St, Long Beach
|Kroft Chicken Sandwich
|$12.00
Jalapeño slaw, garlic mayo on a potato roll.