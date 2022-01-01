Chilaquiles in Long Beach
Long Beach restaurants that serve chilaquiles
More about Aguas Way
SMOOTHIES • TACOS • FRENCH FRIES
Aguas Way
5248 Long Beach Boulevard, Long Beach
|Chilaquiles
|$11.25
Fried corn tortilla pieces simmered in red (hot) or Green (mild) salsa topped with cotija cheese, fried or scrambled eggs. Garnished with a side of pico de gallo, sour cream and cilantro.
More about Lola's
Lola's
2030 E 4th St, Long Beach
|Smokey Pasilla Chilaquiles
|$14.95
Mexican breakfast tortilla casserole, smokey
pasilla salsa, crema, crumbled queso fresco,
refried beans, two sunny side eggs
More about Panxa Cocina
FRENCH FRIES
Panxa Cocina
3937 E Broadway, Long Beach
|Chilaquiles Roja
|$16.00
2 eggs any style on top of house made corn chips , salsa roja and chimayo red chile, cotija cheese, pickled onion, crema and pico de gallo
More about Wood & Salt Tavern
SEAFOOD
Wood & Salt Tavern
4262 Atlantic Ave, Long Beach
|Chilaquiles
|$15.00
salsa verde, pickled onion, avocado mousse, watermelon radish, ricotta salata, soft scramble
More about UBUNTU "The Greatest Neighborhood Cafe"
UBUNTU "The Greatest Neighborhood Cafe"
335 Nieto Ave, Long Beach
|CHILAQUILES
|$15.00
house made chips - avocado salsa verde - quejo fresco - house made pickled onions - avocado & fried egg
|CHILAQUILES
|$15.00
house made chips - avocado salsa verde - quejo fresco - house made pickled onions - avocado & fried egg
|SHORT RIBS CHILAQUILES
|$22.00
braised short ribs - house made chips - avocado salsa verde - quejo fresco - house made pickled onions - avocado & fried egg