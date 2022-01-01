Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chilaquiles in Long Beach

Long Beach restaurants
Long Beach restaurants that serve chilaquiles

Item pic

SMOOTHIES • TACOS • FRENCH FRIES

Aguas Way

5248 Long Beach Boulevard, Long Beach

Avg 4.7 (315 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chilaquiles$11.25
Fried corn tortilla pieces simmered in red (hot) or Green (mild) salsa topped with cotija cheese, fried or scrambled eggs. Garnished with a side of pico de gallo, sour cream and cilantro.
More about Aguas Way
Taco Shore image

 

Taco Shore

5316 1/2 E 2nd St, Long Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chilaquiles con Huevo$11.99
More about Taco Shore
Item pic

 

Lola's

2030 E 4th St, Long Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Smokey Pasilla Chilaquiles$14.95
Mexican breakfast tortilla casserole, smokey
pasilla salsa, crema, crumbled queso fresco,
refried beans, two sunny side eggs
More about Lola's
Panxa Cocina image

FRENCH FRIES

Panxa Cocina

3937 E Broadway, Long Beach

Avg 4.6 (2435 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chilaquiles Roja$16.00
2 eggs any style on top of house made corn chips , salsa roja and chimayo red chile, cotija cheese, pickled onion, crema and pico de gallo
More about Panxa Cocina
Ellie's image

 

Ellie's

204 Orange Ave,, Long Beach

Avg 4.5 (918 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chilaquiles$16.00
More about Ellie's
Wood & Salt Tavern image

SEAFOOD

Wood & Salt Tavern

4262 Atlantic Ave, Long Beach

Avg 4.5 (828 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chilaquiles$15.00
salsa verde, pickled onion, avocado mousse, watermelon radish, ricotta salata, soft scramble
More about Wood & Salt Tavern
UBUNTU "The Greatest Neighborhood Cafe" image

 

UBUNTU "The Greatest Neighborhood Cafe"

335 Nieto Ave, Long Beach

Avg 4.5 (288 reviews)
Takeout
CHILAQUILES$15.00
house made chips - avocado salsa verde - quejo fresco - house made pickled onions - avocado & fried egg
CHILAQUILES$15.00
house made chips - avocado salsa verde - quejo fresco - house made pickled onions - avocado & fried egg
SHORT RIBS CHILAQUILES$22.00
braised short ribs - house made chips - avocado salsa verde - quejo fresco - house made pickled onions - avocado & fried egg
More about UBUNTU "The Greatest Neighborhood Cafe"
Pancho's Vegan Tacos image

 

Pancho's Vegan Tacos

1837 E. 7th Street, Long Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chilaquiles Sunday$8.99
More about Pancho's Vegan Tacos

