Chips and salsa in Long Beach

Go
Long Beach restaurants
Toast

Long Beach restaurants that serve chips and salsa

La Esquinita Mexican Grill image

 

La Esquinita Mexican Grill

755 W Willow St, Long Beach

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chips & Salsa$1.50
More about La Esquinita Mexican Grill
Playa Amor image

 

Playa Amor

6527 East Pacific Coast Hwy, Long Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
CHIPS AND SALSA$2.00
More about Playa Amor

Browse other tasty dishes in Long Beach

Nachos

Grilled Chicken

French Fries

California Rolls

Crispy Chicken

Gnocchi

Calamari

Fish Tacos

Map

More near Long Beach to explore

Seal Beach

Avg 4.2 (14 restaurants)

Artesia

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Cerritos

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Lakewood

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)

Bellflower

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Cypress

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Carson

Avg 4.7 (3 restaurants)

Compton

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)

Paramount

Avg 3 (2 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (491 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.3 (32 restaurants)

Oxnard

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.4 (444 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (29 restaurants)

Santa Maria

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (215 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (106 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (170 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (107 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (197 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.5 (117 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston