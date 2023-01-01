Chocolate bars in Long Beach
More about Nice Burger 100% Vegan (Long Beach)
Nice Burger 100% Vegan (Long Beach)
2620 Long Beach Blvd., Long Beach
|CHOCOLATE RICE CRUNCH BAR
|$3.99
Our pride and joy, the "Signature Mylk Chocolate Rice Crunch". This delicious and creamy bar contains crispy rice crunch inclusions, making each indulgent bite taste like Heaven on Earth.
INGREDIENTS: Cane Sugar*, Cocoa Butter*, Cacao Liquor*, Coconut Milk Powder* (dehydrated coconut milk*, tapioca maltodextrin*, acacia fiber*), Brown Rice Crisp*, Vanilla Extract*, Sunflower Lecithin*, Salt.
*Organic
ALLERGEN STATEMENT: Contains coconut. Made in a facility free from milk, gluten, soy, peanuts, and tree nuts (except for coconuts).
For the People (direct trade cacao), For the Planet (compostable wrappers), For the Animals (cruelty-free, vegan, and partner with animal sanctuaries)
|CHOCOLATE CLASSIC BAR
|$3.99
Get ready for the creamiest Mylk Chocolate Bar you have ever tried! These bars are completely vegan but you would never know! The most common reactions we get with this bar include: "Wow, this is creamy!", "Best Mylk Chocolate Bar ever!", and "I can't believe this is vegan!".
INGREDIENTS: Cane Sugar*, Cocoa Butter*, Cacao Liquor*, Coconut Milk Powder* (dehydrated coconut milk*, tapioca maltodextrin*, acacia fiber*), Vanilla Extract*, Sunflower Lecithin*, Salt.
*Organic
ALLERGEN STATEMENT: Contains coconut. Made in a facility free from milk, gluten, soy, peanuts, and tree nuts (except for coconuts).
For the People (direct trade cacao), For the Planet (compostable wrappers), For the Animals (cruelty-free, vegan, and partner with animal sanctuaries)