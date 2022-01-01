Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chocolate croissants in Long Beach

Go
Long Beach restaurants
Toast

Long Beach restaurants that serve chocolate croissants

Item pic

 

OBRA Bakery

6240 EAST PACIFIC COAST HWY, LONG BEACH

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chocolate croissant$3.99
More about OBRA Bakery
Item pic

 

Pietris Bakery

5000 E. 2nd Street, Long Beach

Avg 4.5 (1739 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Chocolate Croissant$4.50
More about Pietris Bakery
Item pic

 

Portfolio Coffeehouse

2300 E 4th Street, Long Beach

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chocolate Almond Croissant$5.15
More about Portfolio Coffeehouse

Browse other tasty dishes in Long Beach

Chai Lattes

Chicken Teriyaki

Katsu

Cobb Salad

Quesadillas

Chicken Curry

Chicken Pitas

Tortellini

Map

More near Long Beach to explore

Seal Beach

Avg 4.2 (20 restaurants)

Cerritos

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Artesia

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Cypress

Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)

Lakewood

Avg 4.2 (10 restaurants)

Bellflower

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Compton

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Carson

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Paramount

Avg 2.8 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (839 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (65 restaurants)

Oxnard

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (679 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (57 restaurants)

Santa Maria

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (397 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (156 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (230 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (215 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (335 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (184 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston