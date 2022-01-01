Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chocolate mousse in Long Beach

Long Beach restaurants
Long Beach restaurants that serve chocolate mousse

Portfolio Coffeehouse

2300 E 4th Street, Long Beach

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chocolate Mousse Cake$7.95
More about Portfolio Coffeehouse
SEAFOOD

Wood & Salt Tavern

4262 Atlantic Ave, Long Beach

Avg 4.5 (828 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chocolate Mousse Cake$14.00
white chocolate feuilletine, harries berries
More about Wood & Salt Tavern

