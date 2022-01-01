Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Cinnamon rolls in
Long Beach
/
Long Beach
/
Cinnamon Rolls
Long Beach restaurants that serve cinnamon rolls
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
The Small Cafe Naples
5656 E 2nd St, Long Beach
Avg 4.1
(330 reviews)
CINNAMON ROLL
$4.75
More about The Small Cafe Naples
Abigail & Juliet's
3962 Studebaker Rd, Long Beach
No reviews yet
Cinnamon Roll
$3.75
An irresistible cinnamon bun with a classic sweet frosting.
More about Abigail & Juliet's
Browse other tasty dishes in Long Beach
Vanilla Ice Cream
Ceviche
Nachos
Gumbo
Chicken Soup
Tortellini
Muffins
Cheese Fries
More near Long Beach to explore
Seal Beach
Avg 4.2
(20 restaurants)
Cerritos
Avg 4.4
(14 restaurants)
Artesia
Avg 4.5
(13 restaurants)
Cypress
Avg 4.6
(11 restaurants)
Lakewood
Avg 4.2
(10 restaurants)
Bellflower
Avg 4.5
(10 restaurants)
Compton
Avg 4.6
(10 restaurants)
Carson
Avg 4.3
(9 restaurants)
Paramount
Avg 2.8
(4 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Los Angeles
Avg 4.4
(839 restaurants)
Riverside
Avg 4.2
(65 restaurants)
Oxnard
Avg 4.4
(17 restaurants)
San Diego
Avg 4.3
(679 restaurants)
Bakersfield
Avg 4.4
(57 restaurants)
Santa Maria
Avg 4.5
(10 restaurants)
Las Vegas
Avg 4.4
(397 restaurants)
San Jose
Avg 4.3
(156 restaurants)
New Orleans
Avg 4.5
(230 restaurants)
Orlando
Avg 4.4
(215 restaurants)
Charlotte
Avg 4.4
(335 restaurants)
Indianapolis
Avg 4.4
(184 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston