Clam chowder in Long Beach

Long Beach restaurants that serve clam chowder

Pier 76 Fish Grill image

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Pier 76 Fish Grill

95 Pine Ave, Long Beach

Avg 4.5 (463 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
P76 Clam Chowder
ocean clams, potatoes & fresh cream
Plunge image

HAMBURGERS

Plunge

1900 E Ocean Blvd, Long Beach

Avg 4.4 (638 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Clam Chowder$1.00
dashi | clams | bacon
