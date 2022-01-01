Clams in
Long Beach
/
Long Beach
/
Clams
Long Beach restaurants that serve clams
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Pier 76 Fish Grill
95 Pine Ave, Long Beach
Avg 4.5
(463 reviews)
P76 Clam Chowder
ocean clams, potatoes & fresh cream
More about Pier 76 Fish Grill
HAMBURGERS
Plunge
1900 E Ocean Blvd, Long Beach
Avg 4.4
(638 reviews)
Clam Chowder
$1.00
dashi | clams | bacon
More about Plunge
