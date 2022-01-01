Cookies in Long Beach
Long Beach restaurants that serve cookies
More about Colossus
Colossus
4716 2nd Street, Long Beach
|O.G. Chocolate Chip Cookie
|$3.00
Our signature chocolate chip cookie that we've been making since the beginning! A secret blend of 4 different wheat flours come together studded with semi sweet and dark chocolate chunks from Valrhona, finished with flakey maldon sea salt.
More about Eat Fantastic Long Beach
Eat Fantastic Long Beach
6332 Pacific Coast Hwy, Long Beach
|Fantastic Lunch Box (2 Tenders, Burger, Fries, COOKIE)
|$10.00