Crispy chicken in Long Beach

Go
Long Beach restaurants
Toast

Long Beach restaurants that serve crispy chicken

Crispy Chicken Appetizer image

 

Cha For Tea Online - Long Beach

5720 E. 7th St., Long Beach

No reviews yet
Takeout
Crispy Chicken Appetizer$4.75
Crispy crunchy outside, juicy tender inside. Great with sweet & sour sauce, add it to your order for $0.15.
Crispy Chicken Entrée$9.00
#1 Seller! Crispy crunchy outside, juice tender inside, served with sweet & sour sauce.
Crispy Chicken Combo$11.99
One entree and one medium size boba tea of your choice from our top 10 drinks. Crispy Chicken Entree is our #1 Seller! Crispy crunchy outside, juice tender inside, served with sweet & sour sauce.
More about Cha For Tea Online - Long Beach
Crispy Chicken Combo image

 

Cha For Tea Long Beach

5720 E 7th st., Long beach

No reviews yet
Takeout
Crispy Chicken Combo$11.99
One entree and one medium size boba tea of your choice from our top 10 drinks. Crispy Chicken Entree is our #1 Seller! Crispy crunchy outside, juice tender inside, served with sweet & sour sauce.
Crispy Chicken Appetizer$4.75
Crispy curndhy outside, juicy tender inside. Great with sweet & sour sauce
Crispy Chicken Entrée$9.00
#1 Seller! Crispy crunchy outside, juice tender inside, served with sweet & sour sauce.
More about Cha For Tea Long Beach
Crispy Chicken Wings image

 

Portuguese Bend Distilling

300 The Promenade North, Long Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Crispy Chicken Wings$15.00
Crispy chicken wings tossed in your sauce of choice! Choose up to two flavors!
More about Portuguese Bend Distilling

Browse other tasty dishes in Long Beach

Rigatoni

Fish Tacos

Caesar Salad

Clam Chowder

Brisket

Chicken Burritos

Baklava

Clams

Map

More near Long Beach to explore

Seal Beach

Avg 4.2 (22 restaurants)

Cerritos

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Artesia

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Lakewood

Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)

Bellflower

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Carson

Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)

Cypress

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Paramount

Avg 3 (3 restaurants)

Compton

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (604 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.3 (48 restaurants)

Oxnard

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.4 (511 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (36 restaurants)

Santa Maria

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (247 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (119 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (189 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (147 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (235 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.5 (131 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston