Crispy tacos in Long Beach

Long Beach restaurants
Toast

Long Beach restaurants that serve crispy tacos

Item pic

 

Lola's

4140 Atlantic Ave, Signal Hill

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Vegan Crispy Tacos$13.95
Three crispy tacos, stuffed with impossible meat picadillo, shredded lettuce, garlic tomato salsa, vegan crema, and vegan queso cotija. Served with garlicky whole black beans and cilantro rice
More about Lola's
Item pic

 

Lola's

2030 E 4th St, Long Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Vegan Crispy Tacos$13.95
Three crispy tacos, stuffed with impossible meat picadillo, shredded lettuce, garlic tomato salsa, vegan crema, and vegan queso cotija. Served with garlicky whole black beans and cilantro rice
More about Lola's
Crispy Fish Taco image

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Pier 76 Fish Grill

95 Pine Ave, Long Beach

Avg 4.5 (463 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Crispy Fish Taco$3.99
chipotle cream, cabbage, cilantro, avocado salsa & tomato
More about Pier 76 Fish Grill
Vegan Castle image

 

Vegan Castle

2400 Santa Fe Avenue, Long Beach

No reviews yet
Fast Pay
Crispy Shrimpless Taco$5.50
More about Vegan Castle

