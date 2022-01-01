Crispy tacos in Long Beach
Long Beach restaurants that serve crispy tacos
More about Lola's
Lola's
4140 Atlantic Ave, Signal Hill
|Vegan Crispy Tacos
|$13.95
Three crispy tacos, stuffed with impossible meat picadillo, shredded lettuce, garlic tomato salsa, vegan crema, and vegan queso cotija. Served with garlicky whole black beans and cilantro rice
More about Lola's
Lola's
2030 E 4th St, Long Beach
|Vegan Crispy Tacos
|$13.95
Three crispy tacos, stuffed with impossible meat picadillo, shredded lettuce, garlic tomato salsa, vegan crema, and vegan queso cotija. Served with garlicky whole black beans and cilantro rice
More about Pier 76 Fish Grill
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Pier 76 Fish Grill
95 Pine Ave, Long Beach
|Crispy Fish Taco
|$3.99
chipotle cream, cabbage, cilantro, avocado salsa & tomato
More about Vegan Castle
Vegan Castle
2400 Santa Fe Avenue, Long Beach
|Crispy Shrimpless Taco
|$5.50