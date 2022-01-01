Croissants in Long Beach
Long Beach restaurants that serve croissants
Colossus
4716 2nd Street, Long Beach
|Ham and Cheese Croissant
|$5.50
Croissant made in house using isigny imported french butter and camas country mill whole grain and central milling organic flours. Our ham and cheese croissant is filled with Emmi Le Gruyere imported from Switzerland and Beeler's Ham, finished with a mix of seeds for a subtle crunch. Beeler's Ham is antibiotic free, nitrate free, and crate free and we're proud to use it in our croissants and sandwiches.
|Traditional Croissant
|$4.25
Our traditional spiral croissant made in house using isigny imported french butter and camas country mill whole grain and central milling organic flours.
Eat Fantastic Long Beach
6332 Pacific Coast Hwy, Long Beach
|#81. Croissant Melt
|$8.50
Portfolio Coffeehouse
2300 E 4th Street, Long Beach
|Butter Croissant
|$3.95
|Ham & Cheese Croissant
|$4.95
|Breakfast Croissant
|$7.50
Vegetarian --- Egg Scramble, Avocado, Cheese, Onion, Tomato, Lemon Pepper on Butter Croissant --- Served Hot From Panini Press
UBUNTU "The Greatest Neighborhood Cafe"
335 Nieto Ave, Long Beach
|NUTELLA CROISSANT
|$6.00
Bi-Color (chocolate) croissant. Once baked It is filled with Nutella. We finish with a brushing of first pressed
hazelnut oil and sprinkle of maldon salt