Croissants in Long Beach

Go
Long Beach restaurants
Toast

Long Beach restaurants that serve croissants

Ham and Cheese Croissant image

 

Colossus

4716 2nd Street, Long Beach

Avg 5 (24 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Ham and Cheese Croissant$5.50
Croissant made in house using isigny imported french butter and camas country mill whole grain and central milling organic flours. Our ham and cheese croissant is filled with Emmi Le Gruyere imported from Switzerland and Beeler's Ham, finished with a mix of seeds for a subtle crunch. Beeler's Ham is antibiotic free, nitrate free, and crate free and we're proud to use it in our croissants and sandwiches.
Traditional Croissant$4.25
Our traditional spiral croissant made in house using isigny imported french butter and camas country mill whole grain and central milling organic flours.
More about Colossus
Eat Fantastic Long Beach image

 

Eat Fantastic Long Beach

6332 Pacific Coast Hwy, Long Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
#81. Croissant Melt$8.50
More about Eat Fantastic Long Beach
Butter Croissant image

 

Portfolio Coffeehouse

2300 E 4th Street, Long Beach

No reviews yet
Takeout
Butter Croissant$3.95
Ham & Cheese Croissant$4.95
Breakfast Croissant$7.50
Vegetarian --- Egg Scramble, Avocado, Cheese, Onion, Tomato, Lemon Pepper on Butter Croissant --- Served Hot From Panini Press
More about Portfolio Coffeehouse
Item pic

 

UBUNTU "The Greatest Neighborhood Cafe"

335 Nieto Ave, Long Beach

Avg 4.5 (288 reviews)
Takeout
NUTELLA CROISSANT$6.00
Bi-Color (chocolate) croissant. Once baked It is filled with Nutella. We finish with a brushing of first pressed
hazelnut oil and sprinkle of maldon salt
More about UBUNTU "The Greatest Neighborhood Cafe"
Hojas Tea House image

PASTRY

Hojas Tea House

4501 E Carson St, Long Beach

Avg 4.5 (486 reviews)
Takeout
Ham N Cheese Croissant$3.85
With mayo.
More about Hojas Tea House

Browse other tasty dishes in Long Beach

Baja Fish Tacos

Thai Tea

Teriyaki Bowls

Grilled Chicken

Miso Soup

Nachos

Cornbread

Cheeseburgers

Map

More near Long Beach to explore

Seal Beach

Avg 4.2 (22 restaurants)

Cerritos

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Artesia

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Lakewood

Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)

Bellflower

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Carson

Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)

Cypress

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Paramount

Avg 3 (3 restaurants)

Compton

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (604 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.3 (48 restaurants)

Oxnard

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.4 (511 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (36 restaurants)

Santa Maria

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (247 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (119 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (189 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (147 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (235 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.5 (131 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston