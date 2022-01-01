Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cupcakes in Long Beach

Long Beach restaurants
Long Beach restaurants that serve cupcakes

Frosted Cupcakery

4817 E 2nd St, Long Beach

TakeoutFast Pay
Chocolate / Vanilla / Cookies & Cream Ice Cream Cupcake$8.00
Chocolate cake, filled with cookies & cream ice cream, covered with vanilla buttercream and scattered with chocolate sprinkles
More about Frosted Cupcakery
PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Broadway Pizza

120 E Broadway, Long Beach

Avg 4 (626 reviews)
Takeout
Cupcakes$4.50
More about Broadway Pizza
CUPCAKES • CAKES

SusieCakes

4201 McGowen St, Long Beach

Avg 4.2 (543 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
8 Box Cupcake Assortment$34.00
Baked from scratch, daily in our on-site kitchen. Decorations may change depending on season or holiday.
4 Box Cupcake Assortment$17.00
Baked from scratch, daily in our on-site kitchen. Decorations may change depending on season or holiday.
Vanilla Blue Cupcake **$4.25
Our signature vanilla cupcake with retro SusieBlue vanilla buttercream
More about SusieCakes
PASTRY

Hojas Tea House

4501 E Carson St, Long Beach

Avg 4.5 (486 reviews)
Takeout
Rose cupcake$3.10
Red Velvet Cupcake$3.45
A delicious red velvet cake topped with cream cheese frosting and sprinkled with cake crumbles.
More about Hojas Tea House

