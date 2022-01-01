Cupcakes in Long Beach
Long Beach restaurants that serve cupcakes
More about Frosted Cupcakery
Frosted Cupcakery
4817 E 2nd St, Long Beach
|Chocolate / Vanilla / Cookies & Cream Ice Cream Cupcake
|$8.00
Chocolate cake, filled with cookies & cream ice cream, covered with vanilla buttercream and scattered with chocolate sprinkles
More about Broadway Pizza
PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Broadway Pizza
120 E Broadway, Long Beach
|Cupcakes
|$4.50
More about SusieCakes
CUPCAKES • CAKES
SusieCakes
4201 McGowen St, Long Beach
|8 Box Cupcake Assortment
|$34.00
Baked from scratch, daily in our on-site kitchen. Decorations may change depending on season or holiday.
|4 Box Cupcake Assortment
|$17.00
Baked from scratch, daily in our on-site kitchen. Decorations may change depending on season or holiday.
|Vanilla Blue Cupcake **
|$4.25
Our signature vanilla cupcake with retro SusieBlue vanilla buttercream