Dumplings in Long Beach

Cha For Tea Online - Long Beach
5720 E. 7th St., Long Beach
|Steamed Chicken Dumplings (5pc)
|$5.50
Served with Sweet & Sour Sauce or House Blend Soy Sauce.
|Crispy Chicken Dumplings (5pc)
|$5.50
Served with sweet & sour sauce
|Cajun Chicken Dumpling (10pc) Combo
|$13.25
Served with Sweet & Sour Sauce or House Blend Soy Sauce. No sides included.
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
The Social List - Long Beach
2105 E 4th St, Long Beach
|Pan Grilled Dumplings
|$13.00
Handmade chicken lemongrass or kale dumplings, toasted garlic chili oil, edamame, and green onions