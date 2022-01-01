Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Dumplings in Long Beach

Long Beach restaurants
Long Beach restaurants that serve dumplings

Item pic

 

Cha For Tea Online - Long Beach

5720 E. 7th St., Long Beach

No reviews yet
Takeout
Steamed Chicken Dumplings (5pc)$5.50
Served with Sweet & Sour Sauce or House Blend Soy Sauce.
Crispy Chicken Dumplings (5pc)$5.50
Served with sweet & sour sauce
Cajun Chicken Dumpling (10pc) Combo$13.25
Served with Sweet & Sour Sauce or House Blend Soy Sauce. No sides included.
More about Cha For Tea Online - Long Beach
Item pic

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

The Social List - Long Beach

2105 E 4th St, Long Beach

Avg 4.2 (3036 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Pan Grilled Dumplings$13.00
Handmade chicken lemongrass or kale dumplings, toasted garlic chili oil, edamame, and green onions
More about The Social List - Long Beach
Mandoo (Fried Dumplings) image

KOREAN BBQ • BBQ

MARINATE KOREA BBQ

4150 McGowen St, LONG BEACH

Avg 4.6 (744 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Mandoo (Fried Dumplings)$6.00
Deep fried beef & pork dumplings.
served with our dumpling sauce
More about MARINATE KOREA BBQ

