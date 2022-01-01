Egg benedict in Long Beach
Long Beach restaurants that serve egg benedict
The Breakfast Bar 4th Street
3404 E 4th Street, Long Beach
|Eggs Noni (Served Benedict Style)
|$13.50
Rosemary bread topped with sautéed spinach, grilled tomato, poached eggs, and hollandaise. (Togo the ingredients come separate to be assembled at home.)
|Eggs Papi (Served Benedict Style)
|$14.00
Grilled house rosemary bread, choice of protein and topped with poached eggs and hollandaise. (Eggs & hollandaise served on the side for assembly at home.)
The Breakfast Bar
70 Atlantic Ave, Long Beach
|Eggs Noni (Served Benedict Style)
|$13.50
Rosemary bread topped with sautéed spinach, grilled tomato, poached eggs, and hollandaise. (Togo the ingredients come separate to be assembled at home.)
|Eggs Papi (Served Benedict Style)
|$14.00
Grilled house rosemary bread, choice of protein and topped with poached eggs and hollandaise. (Eggs & hollandaise served on the side for assembly at home.)