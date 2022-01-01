Egg benedict in Long Beach

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

The Breakfast Bar 4th Street

3404 E 4th Street, Long Beach

No reviews yet
Takeout
Eggs Noni (Served Benedict Style)$13.50
Rosemary bread topped with sautéed spinach, grilled tomato, poached eggs, and hollandaise. (Togo the ingredients come separate to be assembled at home.)
Eggs Papi (Served Benedict Style)$14.00
Grilled house rosemary bread, choice of protein and topped with poached eggs and hollandaise. (Eggs & hollandaise served on the side for assembly at home.)
More about The Breakfast Bar 4th Street
The Breakfast Bar image

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

The Breakfast Bar

70 Atlantic Ave, Long Beach

Avg 4.1 (6889 reviews)
Takeout
Eggs Noni (Served Benedict Style)$13.50
Rosemary bread topped with sautéed spinach, grilled tomato, poached eggs, and hollandaise. (Togo the ingredients come separate to be assembled at home.)
Eggs Papi (Served Benedict Style)$14.00
Grilled house rosemary bread, choice of protein and topped with poached eggs and hollandaise. (Eggs & hollandaise served on the side for assembly at home.)
More about The Breakfast Bar

