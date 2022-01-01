Egg rolls in Long Beach
Long Beach restaurants that serve egg rolls
DIM SUM • NOODLES
Morning Nights
4150 McGowen St Unit 1, Long Beach
|Taro Egg Rolls
|$6.00
Crispy Egg Roll filled with Taro, Woodear Mushrooms, Glass Noodles, Carrots, and Cabbage. Served with house Sweet and Sour Sauce. Three pieces per order.
EJs Pub
4306 Atlantic Ave, Long Beach
|Irish Egg Rolls
|$11.00
CORNED BEEF, SWISS CHEESE AND SAUERKRAUT WRAPPED IN AN EGG ROLL SHELL AND DEEP FRIED SERVED WITH HOUSE DRESSING AND DIJON MUSTARD DIPPING SAUCE
Bamboo Teri house
3391 Atlantic Ave, Long Beach
|4 PC Chicken Egg Rolls
|$5.40
|Egg Rolls
|$6.60
4 Pc Chicken & Veggie Egg Rolls