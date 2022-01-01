Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Egg rolls in Long Beach

Go
Long Beach restaurants
Toast

Long Beach restaurants that serve egg rolls

Morning Nights image

DIM SUM • NOODLES

Morning Nights

4150 McGowen St Unit 1, Long Beach

Avg 4 (128 reviews)
Takeout
Taro Egg Rolls$6.00
Crispy Egg Roll filled with Taro, Woodear Mushrooms, Glass Noodles, Carrots, and Cabbage. Served with house Sweet and Sour Sauce. Three pieces per order.
More about Morning Nights
EJs Pub image

 

EJs Pub

4306 Atlantic Ave, Long Beach

No reviews yet
Takeout
Irish Egg Rolls$11.00
CORNED BEEF, SWISS CHEESE AND SAUERKRAUT WRAPPED IN AN EGG ROLL SHELL AND DEEP FRIED SERVED WITH HOUSE DRESSING AND DIJON MUSTARD DIPPING SAUCE
More about EJs Pub
Bamboo Teri house image

 

Bamboo Teri house

3391 Atlantic Ave, Long Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
4 PC Chicken Egg Rolls$5.40
Egg Rolls$6.60
4 Pc Chicken & Veggie Egg Rolls
More about Bamboo Teri house
Item pic

 

123 Pho Playa Vista

8601 Lincoln Blvd #120, Playa Vista

No reviews yet
Takeout
Egg Rolls$6.45
More about 123 Pho Playa Vista
Item pic

 

123 Pho

210 E 3rd St,Unit E, Long Beach

No reviews yet
Takeout
Egg Rolls$6.45
More about 123 Pho

