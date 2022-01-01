Enchiladas in Long Beach
Long Beach restaurants that serve enchiladas
Lola's
4140 Atlantic Ave, Signal Hill
|Enchiladas Suizas
|$12.95
Cheese, stuffed enchiladas, creamy tomatillo salsa, crema, sliced avocado. Served with mexican rice and refried beans.
|Short Rib Enchiladas
|$14.95
Braised short rib, toasted gaujillo salsa de enchiladas, melted queso chihahua. Served with mexican rice and garlicky whole beans.
Taco Shore
5316 1/2 E 2nd St, Long Beach
|#9 Enchiladas
|$14.50
Two corn tortillas topped with ranchera sauce and melted cheese. Choose from Asada, ground beef, shredded beef, shredded chicken, grilled chicken, fish, pork, or al pastor. Garnished with sour cream, pico, and lettuce. add shrimp or fish of the day $1.00 PER ENCHILADA
Try it with creamy poblano sauce and garnished with fresh pico. Or try our homemade Mole sauce, garnished with crema Mexicana, cotija cheese, and pico. ✶
