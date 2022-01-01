Enchiladas in Long Beach

Go
Long Beach restaurants
Toast

Long Beach restaurants that serve enchiladas

Enchiladas Suizas image

 

Lola's

4140 Atlantic Ave, Signal Hill

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Enchiladas Suizas$12.95
Cheese, stuffed enchiladas, creamy tomatillo salsa, crema, sliced avocado. Served with mexican rice and refried beans.
Short Rib Enchiladas$14.95
Braised short rib, toasted gaujillo salsa de enchiladas, melted queso chihahua. Served with mexican rice and garlicky whole beans.
More about Lola's
#9 Enchiladas image

 

Taco Shore

5316 1/2 E 2nd St, Long Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
#9 Enchiladas$14.50
Two corn tortillas topped with ranchera sauce and melted cheese. Choose from Asada, ground beef, shredded beef, shredded chicken, grilled chicken, fish, pork, or al pastor. Garnished with sour cream, pico, and lettuce. add shrimp or fish of the day $1.00 PER ENCHILADA
Try it with creamy poblano sauce and garnished with fresh pico. Or try our homemade Mole sauce, garnished with crema Mexicana, cotija cheese, and pico. ✶
More about Taco Shore
Item pic

 

Lola's

2030 E 4th St, Long Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Short Rib Enchiladas$14.95
Braised short rib, toasted gaujillo salsa de enchiladas, melted queso chihahua. Served with mexican rice and garlicky whole beans.
Enchiladas Suizas$12.95
Cheese, stuffed enchiladas, creamy tomatillo salsa, crema, sliced avocado. Served with mexican rice and refried beans.
More about Lola's
Panxa Cocina image

FRENCH FRIES

Panxa Cocina

3937 E Broadway, Long Beach

Avg 4.6 (2435 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Stacked Enchiladas$18.00
choice of short rib, chicken or pork, hatch green chile, chimayo red or both (christmas style)
More about Panxa Cocina

Browse other tasty dishes in Long Beach

Caesar Salad

Bean Burritos

Pork Belly

Clam Chowder

Buffalo Wings

Reuben

Rigatoni

Miso Soup

Map

More near Long Beach to explore

Seal Beach

Avg 4.2 (22 restaurants)

Cerritos

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Artesia

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Lakewood

Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)

Bellflower

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Carson

Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)

Cypress

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Paramount

Avg 3 (3 restaurants)

Compton

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (604 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.3 (48 restaurants)

Oxnard

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.4 (511 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (36 restaurants)

Santa Maria

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (247 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (119 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (189 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (147 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (235 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.5 (131 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston