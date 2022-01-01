Enchiladas in Long Beach

Two corn tortillas topped with ranchera sauce and melted cheese. Choose from Asada, ground beef, shredded beef, shredded chicken, grilled chicken, fish, pork, or al pastor. Garnished with sour cream, pico, and lettuce. add shrimp or fish of the day $1.00 PER ENCHILADA

Try it with creamy poblano sauce and garnished with fresh pico. Or try our homemade Mole sauce, garnished with crema Mexicana, cotija cheese, and pico. ✶

