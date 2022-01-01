Long Beach restaurants you'll love

One "chicken" taco slathered with mole verde, pickled onion, and sesame seeds, one "carne asada" taco with habanero salsa,

cilantro, and onion, and one "al pastor" taco with vegan green "crack" salsa, cilantro, onion, and grilled pineapple.

Served with a side of vegan refried beans and cilantro rice

