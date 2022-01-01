Long Beach restaurants you'll love
Must-try Long Beach restaurants
DIM SUM • NOODLES
Morning Nights
4150 McGowen St Unit 1, Long Beach
Salt & Pepper Oyster Mushrooms
$13.00
Crispy Oyster Mushrooms Stir Fried with Fresh Chilies, Thai Basil, Garlic, and Five Spice Salt.
Walnut Shrimp
$12.00
Battered Plant Based Shrimp with Candied Walnuts tossed in Agave Vegan Mayo.
Xiao Long Bao
$9.00
Juicy Dumpling with Plant Based Protein, Ginger, and Scallions. Served with Black Vinegar & Ginger.
Saltwater Deck
2630 E Ocean Blvd, Long Beach
Grass-Fed Cheeseburger
$13.45
1/3LB grass-fed Angus beef, white cheddar cheese, Crisp lettuce, Juicy tomato, fresh onion, crisp pickles, and deluxe house secret sauce on a fresh baked daily telera roll
Garlic Grilled Cheese w/Chips
$7.75
Melted white cheddar Provolone cheese blend on a freshly toasted telera roll, with crunchy kettle cooked potato chips. Topped with Parmesan cheese.
Tofu Banh Mi
$13.45
Low and slow grilled, marinated organic tofu, Japanese pickled carrots and daikon, fresh herbs, sweet vegan mayo on a fresh baked toasted telera roll.
Foundation Sandwich Shop
160 The Promenade N, Long Beach
Chicken Cobb
$10.99
Roasted Chicken, Bacon, Tomato, Avocado, Hard Boiled Egg, Picked Red Onions, Crumbled Blue Cheese, Romaine Lettuce, Red Wine Vinaigrette
Pesto Chicken
$9.99
Roasted Chicken, Tomato, Fresh Mozzarella, Basil Pesto, Crusty French Roll
Curry Chicken
$8.50
Curry Chicken Salad, Jack Cheese, Arugula, Whole Wheat
Pop's Java
449 E Broadway, Long Beach
Iced Harpoon Latte 12oz
$6.00
Espresso add shot
$1.00
Matcha Tea
$5.25
La Esquinita Mexican Grill
755 W Willow St, Long Beach
Bfast Burrito ASADA
$8.25
Breakfast burrito made of Asada and eggs
Bfast Burrito Chorizo con Huevo
$8.25
Breakfast Burrito made out of Chorizo and eggs
Horchata(Grande 32oz)
$3.25
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
The Ordinarie
210 The Promenade North, Long Beach
Fried Chicken Sandwich
$16.00
buttermilk- brined chicken breast, pickles, cabbage slaw, brioche bun, lemon aioli.
Patty Melt
$15.00
House Favorite!
Swiss cheese, grilled onions, mustard, parmesan sourdough.
Beet Salad
$13.00
Mesclun, pickled beets, Fennel, Shallot, Smoked Almonds, parmesan, citrus vinaigrette.
SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Rasselbock Kitchen & Beer Garden
4020 Atlantic Ave, Long Beach
BBB
$14.00
½lb grass fed beef, bacon, blue cheese, crispy onions, arugula, tomato, house made fig jam, brioche bun
Rasselbock Schnitzel
$19.00
breaded and sautéed pork loin topped w/ garlic cream sauce & fried egg
Homemade Apple Strudel
$9.50
a German classic served w/ vanilla ice cream
FRENCH FRIES
The Bamboo Club
3522 E Anaheim St, Long Beach
Shisito Peppers
$7.00
Tossed in our house made glaze of vegan unagi, lime, cilantro, and sesame seeds
Fries
$5.00
Fresh cut Kennebec fries
Mochiko Chicken
$16.00
Sweet marinated crispy chicken with sesame seeds and chives. Served with rice and mac salad.
Blue Burro
5726 E.7th st, Long Beach
Pollo Asado Burrito
$10.25
Marinated chicken, guacamole and salsa fresca
California Burrito
$10.25
Angus steak, fries, cheese and sour cream
Adobada Quesadilla
$10.25
Marinated pork, guacamole, diced onions and cilantro
EJs Pub
4306 Atlantic Ave, Long Beach
Flaming Guacamole Burger
$17.00
BLACKENED PATTY TOPPED WITH CARAMELIZED ONIONS, GHOST PEPPER CHEESE, ROASTED POBLANO PEPPER, AND GUACAMOLE
Sm EJ Wings
$15.00
ASSORTED WINGS AND DRUMETTES TOSSED IN TRADITIONAL BUFFALO SAUCE WITH CHOICE OF HEAT: MILD, MEDIUM, NUCLEAR OR SUPER NUCLEAR. SERVED WITH RANCH DRESSING, CARROTS, AND CELERY. OTHER FLAVORS: CAJUN, KENTUCKY BBQ, CAROLINA BBQ, OR LEMON PEPPER
The Western Burger
$16.00
PROVOLONE, CRISPY BACON, HOUSE-MADE KENTUCKY BBQ SAUCE, AND A CRISPY FRIED ONION RING
Lola's
4140 Atlantic Ave, Signal Hill
Mexico City Street Corn
$9.95
Toasted heirloom white corn, roasted garlic cream, chile dust, queso cotija, and cilantro.
Guacamole
$9.95
Hass avocado, cilantro, white onion, salt, lime juice, and sprinkled queso cotija.
Taquitos
$11.95
Three crispy hand rolled taquitos with your choice of potato or chicken. Topped with fresh guacamole, salsa guajillo, cream, and sprinkled queso cotija
Cha For Tea Online - Long Beach
5720 E. 7th St., Long Beach
Almond Black Milk Tea (Large)
$5.00
Large Size. #1 Most Popular Hot Tea! Great with Boba!
Mango Green Tea (Medium)
$4.25
#1 Most Popular Iced Tea! A Must Try!
Mango Green Tea (Large)
$4.75
#1 Most Popular Iced Tea! A Must Try!
Playa Amor
6527 East Pacific Coast Hwy, Long Beach
Churros
$7.00
GUACAMOLE
$9.75
CHIPS AND SALSA
$2.00
George's Greek Cafe - Downtown
135 Pine Avenue, Long Beach
Baklava
$3.00
Falafel
$13.00
Chicken Souvlaki
$15.00
La Tarantella Osteria
2120 E 4th Street, Long Beach
Zuppe del Giorno
$9.50
Our chef creates two selections of soup made daily with the finest ingredients.
Mama Mena
$20.50
My Mama's meatball recipe! Spaghetti, meatballs, and tomato sauce.
Insalata alla Ramona
$13.25
Chopped romaine, parmigiano cheese, traditional caesar dressing, and grilled crostini.
TORISHO
730 Long Beach Blvd, Long Beach
12pc BONELESS THIGH
$11.99
12pcs
5pc BONELESS THIGH
$6.49
Choice of 5pc/8pc/12pc
8pc WINGS
$11.39
8pcs
Portfolio Fit
4101 East Olympic Plaza, Long Beach
PB & J
Acai, strawberries, blueberries, peanut butter, almond milk
Olympic Gold
almond milk, peanut butter, granola, banana, protein
Beach Ready Berry
orange juice, strawberries, blueberries, banana, protein, cinnamon, ground flax seed,
One Zo Boba - Long Beach
4501 E. Carson St. Ste. 108, Long Beach
Strawberry Green Tea
$5.95
Hand-pressed fresh strawberries are added to jasmine green tea. Each mouthful you inhale contains fresh strawberry pulp.
Brûlée Oreo Brown Sugar Slush
$6.45
The wall of the cup is covered with homemade Brulee creams, and then oreo crushed is added. Finally, pour in the brown sugar syrup and milk with perfect ice blended.
One Zo Fruit Tea
$5.95
The perfect combination of passion fruit, jasmine green tea, and lemon will bring you a sweet and sour taste and refreshing summer. It is served with fresh orange, lime, and watermelon slides.
PIZZA
The 4th Horseman
121 W 4th St, Long Beach
SLASHER
$21.00
PEPPERONI, HOUSE TOMATO SAUCE, SHREDDED MOZZARELLA
ROSEMARY'S BABY
$23.00
HOUSE MADE ITALIAN SAUSAGE, BALSAMIC MUSHROOMS, HOUSE TOMATO SAUCE, MOZZARELLA
MARGARITA PIZZA (CONTAINS NUTS)
$20.00
Buffalo Mozzarella, Basil, Pesto, Garlic, Roma Tomato
Beachwood Brewpub
210 E. 3rd St. Unit A, Long Beach
Sliced Brisket Sandwich
$15.50
Slow smoked, with sweet and spicy BBQ sauce, smoked red onions, and bread & butter pickles. Served on a toasted potato roll.
BBQ Chicken Nachos
$11.00
Smoked chicken, BBQ sauce, melted aged Tillamook cheddar, chili cream, guacamole, and smoked tomato salsa.
Amalgamator 4-Pack 16oz CANS
$13.99
WEST COAST-STYLE IPA- 7.1% ABV
Amalgamator is a dynamic West Coast-style India pale ale that’s delightfully light in body and bursting with unique aromas and flavors. A massive dry hop charge of Mosaic hops lays down an aromatic amalgam of passion fruit, blueberry, dank resin, and citrus notes.
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS
Fat Tomato Pizza
2130 E Broadway, Long beach
LG Caesar Salad
$11.45
Romaine Lettuce, Croutons, Parmesan cheese with our homemade caesar dressing
Chicken Caesar Sandwich
$12.95
Caesar dressing,Ciabatta, Parmesan cheese, Grilled Chicken breast and lettuce
10CF Meat lovers pizza
$18.45
Pepperoni, Canadian bacon and Sausage
SMOOTHIES • TACOS • FRENCH FRIES
Aguas Way
5248 Long Beach Boulevard, Long Beach
Torta
$8.25
Choice of Protein, Shredded. Cheese, Lettuce, Cilantro, Tomato, Mayo, Guacamole & Sour Cream in a toasted Pan Telera
Cali Salad
$9.75
Choice of Protein, Lettuce, Shredded Cheese, Pico de Gallo, Guacamole, Cucumber, Avocado, Guac Sauce / Spicy Mayo / Ranch
Buffalo Salad
$9.75
Breaded Chicken, Lettuce, Shredded Cheese, Cucumber, Tomato, Buffalo Sauce, Ranch
Selva
4137 E Anaheim St, Long Beach
Arroz Chaufa
$14.00
(peruvian style fried rice)
chefs choice meat, selva spice,
aji colombiano aioli
(mushroom chaufa | 14)
Yucca Fries
$5.00
cumin, garlic, cilantro
Pork Belly Chicharron
$11.00
niman ranch pork belly
Taco Shore
5316 1/2 E 2nd St, Long Beach
Baja Fish Taco
$5.50
A homemade corn tortilla with breaded white fish. Cabbage, fresh pico de gallo, guacamole sauce, and our signature Baja Sauce.
Fresh Guacamole 5.5oz
$8.99
avocado, jalapenos, tomatoes and onions combined with our special blend of herbs and spices.
Perfect with our homemade tortilla chips!
Cali Burrito
$15.99
Spanish rice, refried beans, crispy tater tots, pico de gallo, lettuce, crema Mexicana and your choice of meat. drizzled with salsa verde.
PIZZA
La Parolaccia Osteria
2945 E Broadway, Long Beach
Gorgonzola
$12.00
Field greens, spinach, gorgonzola, onion and tomatoes served with balsamic dressing
Cesare
$12.00
Romaine lettuce, cherry tomatoes, parmesan cheese in our caesar dressing and focaccia bread croutons
Melanzane Parmigiana
$18.00
Floured then fried eggplant layered with tomato sauce, mozzarella and basil and finished in our wood burning oven
Lola's
2030 E 4th St, Long Beach
Guacamole
$11.95
Hass avocado, cilantro, white onion, salt, lime juice, and sprinkled queso cotija.
Enchiladas Suizas
$14.95
Cheese, stuffed enchiladas, creamy tomatillo salsa, crema, sliced avocado. Served with mexican rice and refried beans.
Vegan Taco Trio
$15.95
One "chicken" taco slathered with mole verde, pickled onion, and sesame seeds, one "carne asada" taco with habanero salsa,
cilantro, and onion, and one "al pastor" taco with vegan green "crack" salsa, cilantro, onion, and grilled pineapple.
Served with a side of vegan refried beans and cilantro rice
KC Branaghans
5734 E 2nd St., Long Beach
Add Avocado
$2.00
Coffee
$4.25
American Breakfast
$12.95
Art Du Vin Long Beach
2027 e. 4th st, Long Beach
Fedelie Pet-Nat- Nero d'Avola
Natty and light pet-nat, really fresh fruit- strawberry and blood orange.
Orangiosauro- Chardonnay & Cortese
Fun Italian Skin Contact, 80% Chard and 20% Cortese
Suetta- Barbera, Grignolino, Freisa Blend
Soft with notes of strawberry and rhubarb, thyme and herbs on the nose.
FRENCH FRIES
The Stache
941 E 4th St, Long Beach
Beer Battered Cheese Curds
$8.00
Side of Jalapeno Ranch
$0.50
Beer Battered Onion rings
$6.00
SEAFOOD • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
PIKE RESTAURANT AND BAR
1836 E 4th St, Long Beach
Lobster Chimichanga
$18.95
w/ Shrimp Sauce
Fish 'N' Chips
$15.95
Fried fish served with Pike fries and coleslaw
Grilled Mahi Mahi Sandwich
$15.95
Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickles, Mayo on a French Roll