Long Beach restaurants you'll love

Must-try Long Beach restaurants

Morning Nights image

DIM SUM • NOODLES

Morning Nights

4150 McGowen St Unit 1, Long Beach

Avg 4 (128 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Salt & Pepper Oyster Mushrooms$13.00
Crispy Oyster Mushrooms Stir Fried with Fresh Chilies, Thai Basil, Garlic, and Five Spice Salt.
Walnut Shrimp$12.00
Battered Plant Based Shrimp with Candied Walnuts tossed in Agave Vegan Mayo.
Xiao Long Bao$9.00
Juicy Dumpling with Plant Based Protein, Ginger, and Scallions. Served with Black Vinegar & Ginger.
More about Morning Nights
Saltwater Deck image

 

Saltwater Deck

2630 E Ocean Blvd, Long Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Grass-Fed Cheeseburger$13.45
1/3LB grass-fed Angus beef, white cheddar cheese, Crisp lettuce, Juicy tomato, fresh onion, crisp pickles, and deluxe house secret sauce on a fresh baked daily telera roll
Garlic Grilled Cheese w/Chips$7.75
Melted white cheddar Provolone cheese blend on a freshly toasted telera roll, with crunchy kettle cooked potato chips. Topped with Parmesan cheese.
Tofu Banh Mi$13.45
Low and slow grilled, marinated organic tofu, Japanese pickled carrots and daikon, fresh herbs, sweet vegan mayo on a fresh baked toasted telera roll.
More about Saltwater Deck
Consumer pic

 

Foundation Sandwich Shop

160 The Promenade N, Long Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Chicken Cobb$10.99
Roasted Chicken, Bacon, Tomato, Avocado, Hard Boiled Egg, Picked Red Onions, Crumbled Blue Cheese, Romaine Lettuce, Red Wine Vinaigrette
Pesto Chicken$9.99
Roasted Chicken, Tomato, Fresh Mozzarella, Basil Pesto, Crusty French Roll
Curry Chicken$8.50
Curry Chicken Salad, Jack Cheese, Arugula, Whole Wheat
More about Foundation Sandwich Shop
Pop's Java image

 

Pop's Java

449 E Broadway, Long Beach

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Iced Harpoon Latte 12oz$6.00
Espresso add shot$1.00
Matcha Tea$5.25
More about Pop's Java
La Esquinita Mexican Grill image

 

La Esquinita Mexican Grill

755 W Willow St, Long Beach

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Bfast Burrito ASADA$8.25
Breakfast burrito made of Asada and eggs
Bfast Burrito Chorizo con Huevo$8.25
Breakfast Burrito made out of Chorizo and eggs
Horchata(Grande 32oz)$3.25
More about La Esquinita Mexican Grill
The Ordinarie image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

The Ordinarie

210 The Promenade North, Long Beach

Avg 4.5 (1092 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Fried Chicken Sandwich$16.00
buttermilk- brined chicken breast, pickles, cabbage slaw, brioche bun, lemon aioli.
Patty Melt$15.00
House Favorite!
Swiss cheese, grilled onions, mustard, parmesan sourdough.
Beet Salad$13.00
Mesclun, pickled beets, Fennel, Shallot, Smoked Almonds, parmesan, citrus vinaigrette.
More about The Ordinarie
Rasselbock Kitchen & Beer Garden image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Rasselbock Kitchen & Beer Garden

4020 Atlantic Ave, Long Beach

Avg 4.6 (1369 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
BBB$14.00
½lb grass fed beef, bacon, blue cheese, crispy onions, arugula, tomato, house made fig jam, brioche bun
Rasselbock Schnitzel$19.00
breaded and sautéed pork loin topped w/ garlic cream sauce & fried egg
Homemade Apple Strudel$9.50
a German classic served w/ vanilla ice cream
More about Rasselbock Kitchen & Beer Garden
The Bamboo Club image

FRENCH FRIES

The Bamboo Club

3522 E Anaheim St, Long Beach

Avg 4.5 (263 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Shisito Peppers$7.00
Tossed in our house made glaze of vegan unagi, lime, cilantro, and sesame seeds
Fries$5.00
Fresh cut Kennebec fries
Mochiko Chicken$16.00
Sweet marinated crispy chicken with sesame seeds and chives. Served with rice and mac salad.
More about The Bamboo Club
Consumer pic

 

Blue Burro

5726 E.7th st, Long Beach

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Pollo Asado Burrito$10.25
Marinated chicken, guacamole and salsa fresca
California Burrito$10.25
Angus steak, fries, cheese and sour cream
Adobada Quesadilla$10.25
Marinated pork, guacamole, diced onions and cilantro
More about Blue Burro
EJs Pub image

 

EJs Pub

4306 Atlantic Ave, Long Beach

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Flaming Guacamole Burger$17.00
BLACKENED PATTY TOPPED WITH CARAMELIZED ONIONS, GHOST PEPPER CHEESE, ROASTED POBLANO PEPPER, AND GUACAMOLE
Sm EJ Wings$15.00
ASSORTED WINGS AND DRUMETTES TOSSED IN TRADITIONAL BUFFALO SAUCE WITH CHOICE OF HEAT: MILD, MEDIUM, NUCLEAR OR SUPER NUCLEAR. SERVED WITH RANCH DRESSING, CARROTS, AND CELERY. OTHER FLAVORS: CAJUN, KENTUCKY BBQ, CAROLINA BBQ, OR LEMON PEPPER
The Western Burger$16.00
PROVOLONE, CRISPY BACON, HOUSE-MADE KENTUCKY BBQ SAUCE, AND A CRISPY FRIED ONION RING
More about EJs Pub
Lola's image

 

Lola's

4140 Atlantic Ave, Signal Hill

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Mexico City Street Corn$9.95
Toasted heirloom white corn, roasted garlic cream, chile dust, queso cotija, and cilantro.
Guacamole$9.95
Hass avocado, cilantro, white onion, salt, lime juice, and sprinkled queso cotija.
Taquitos$11.95
Three crispy hand rolled taquitos with your choice of potato or chicken. Topped with fresh guacamole, salsa guajillo, cream, and sprinkled queso cotija
More about Lola's
Cha For Tea Online - Long Beach image

 

Cha For Tea Online - Long Beach

5720 E. 7th St., Long Beach

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Almond Black Milk Tea (Large)$5.00
Large Size. #1 Most Popular Hot Tea! Great with Boba!
Mango Green Tea (Medium)$4.25
#1 Most Popular Iced Tea! A Must Try!
Mango Green Tea (Large)$4.75
#1 Most Popular Iced Tea! A Must Try!
More about Cha For Tea Online - Long Beach
Playa Amor image

 

Playa Amor

6527 East Pacific Coast Hwy, Long Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Churros$7.00
GUACAMOLE$9.75
CHIPS AND SALSA$2.00
More about Playa Amor
George's Greek Cafe - Downtown image

 

George's Greek Cafe - Downtown

135 Pine Avenue, Long Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Baklava$3.00
Falafel$13.00
Chicken Souvlaki$15.00
More about George's Greek Cafe - Downtown
La Tarantella Osteria image

 

La Tarantella Osteria

2120 E 4th Street, Long Beach

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Zuppe del Giorno$9.50
Our chef creates two selections of soup made daily with the finest ingredients.
Mama Mena$20.50
My Mama's meatball recipe! Spaghetti, meatballs, and tomato sauce.
Insalata alla Ramona$13.25
Chopped romaine, parmigiano cheese, traditional caesar dressing, and grilled crostini.
More about La Tarantella Osteria
TORISHO image

 

TORISHO

730 Long Beach Blvd, Long Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
12pc BONELESS THIGH$11.99
12pcs
5pc BONELESS THIGH$6.49
Choice of 5pc/8pc/12pc
8pc WINGS$11.39
8pcs
More about TORISHO
Portfolio Fit image

 

Portfolio Fit

4101 East Olympic Plaza, Long Beach

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
PB & J
Acai, strawberries, blueberries, peanut butter, almond milk
Olympic Gold
almond milk, peanut butter, granola, banana, protein
Beach Ready Berry
orange juice, strawberries, blueberries, banana, protein, cinnamon, ground flax seed,
More about Portfolio Fit
One Zo Boba - Long Beach image

 

One Zo Boba - Long Beach

4501 E. Carson St. Ste. 108, Long Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Strawberry Green Tea$5.95
Hand-pressed fresh strawberries are added to jasmine green tea. Each mouthful you inhale contains fresh strawberry pulp.
Brûlée Oreo Brown Sugar Slush$6.45
The wall of the cup is covered with homemade Brulee creams, and then oreo crushed is added. Finally, pour in the brown sugar syrup and milk with perfect ice blended.
One Zo Fruit Tea$5.95
The perfect combination of passion fruit, jasmine green tea, and lemon will bring you a sweet and sour taste and refreshing summer. It is served with fresh orange, lime, and watermelon slides.
More about One Zo Boba - Long Beach
The 4th Horseman image

PIZZA

The 4th Horseman

121 W 4th St, Long Beach

Avg 4.5 (380 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
SLASHER$21.00
PEPPERONI, HOUSE TOMATO SAUCE, SHREDDED MOZZARELLA
ROSEMARY'S BABY$23.00
HOUSE MADE ITALIAN SAUSAGE, BALSAMIC MUSHROOMS, HOUSE TOMATO SAUCE, MOZZARELLA
MARGARITA PIZZA (CONTAINS NUTS)$20.00
Buffalo Mozzarella, Basil, Pesto, Garlic, Roma Tomato
More about The 4th Horseman
Beachwood image

 

Beachwood Brewpub

210 E. 3rd St. Unit A, Long Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Sliced Brisket Sandwich$15.50
Slow smoked, with sweet and spicy BBQ sauce, smoked red onions, and bread & butter pickles. Served on a toasted potato roll.
BBQ Chicken Nachos$11.00
Smoked chicken, BBQ sauce, melted aged Tillamook cheddar, chili cream, guacamole, and smoked tomato salsa.
Amalgamator 4-Pack 16oz CANS$13.99
WEST COAST-STYLE IPA- 7.1% ABV
Amalgamator is a dynamic West Coast-style India pale ale that’s delightfully light in body and bursting with unique aromas and flavors. A massive dry hop charge of Mosaic hops lays down an aromatic amalgam of passion fruit, blueberry, dank resin, and citrus notes.
More about Beachwood Brewpub
Fat Tomato Pizza image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS

Fat Tomato Pizza

2130 E Broadway, Long beach

Avg 4.6 (2875 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
LG Caesar Salad$11.45
Romaine Lettuce, Croutons, Parmesan cheese with our homemade caesar dressing
Chicken Caesar Sandwich$12.95
Caesar dressing,Ciabatta, Parmesan cheese, Grilled Chicken breast and lettuce
10CF Meat lovers pizza$18.45
Pepperoni, Canadian bacon and Sausage
More about Fat Tomato Pizza
Aguas Way image

SMOOTHIES • TACOS • FRENCH FRIES

Aguas Way

5248 Long Beach Boulevard, Long Beach

Avg 4.7 (315 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Torta$8.25
Choice of Protein, Shredded. Cheese, Lettuce, Cilantro, Tomato, Mayo, Guacamole & Sour Cream in a toasted Pan Telera
Cali Salad$9.75
Choice of Protein, Lettuce, Shredded Cheese, Pico de Gallo, Guacamole, Cucumber, Avocado, Guac Sauce / Spicy Mayo / Ranch
Buffalo Salad$9.75
Breaded Chicken, Lettuce, Shredded Cheese, Cucumber, Tomato, Buffalo Sauce, Ranch
More about Aguas Way
Banner pic

 

Selva

4137 E Anaheim St, Long Beach

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Arroz Chaufa$14.00
(peruvian style fried rice)
chefs choice meat, selva spice,
aji colombiano aioli
(mushroom chaufa | 14)
Yucca Fries$5.00
cumin, garlic, cilantro
Pork Belly Chicharron$11.00
niman ranch pork belly
More about Selva
Taco Shore image

 

Taco Shore

5316 1/2 E 2nd St, Long Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Baja Fish Taco$5.50
A homemade corn tortilla with breaded white fish. Cabbage, fresh pico de gallo, guacamole sauce, and our signature Baja Sauce.
Fresh Guacamole 5.5oz$8.99
avocado, jalapenos, tomatoes and onions combined with our special blend of herbs and spices.
Perfect with our homemade tortilla chips!
Cali Burrito$15.99
Spanish rice, refried beans, crispy tater tots, pico de gallo, lettuce, crema Mexicana and your choice of meat. drizzled with salsa verde.
More about Taco Shore
La Parolaccia Osteria image

PIZZA

La Parolaccia Osteria

2945 E Broadway, Long Beach

Avg 4.5 (3204 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Gorgonzola$12.00
Field greens, spinach, gorgonzola, onion and tomatoes served with balsamic dressing
Cesare$12.00
Romaine lettuce, cherry tomatoes, parmesan cheese in our caesar dressing and focaccia bread croutons
Melanzane Parmigiana$18.00
Floured then fried eggplant layered with tomato sauce, mozzarella and basil and finished in our wood burning oven
More about La Parolaccia Osteria
Lola's image

 

Lola's

2030 E 4th St, Long Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Guacamole$11.95
Hass avocado, cilantro, white onion, salt, lime juice, and sprinkled queso cotija.
Enchiladas Suizas$14.95
Cheese, stuffed enchiladas, creamy tomatillo salsa, crema, sliced avocado. Served with mexican rice and refried beans.
Vegan Taco Trio$15.95
One "chicken" taco slathered with mole verde, pickled onion, and sesame seeds, one "carne asada" taco with habanero salsa,
cilantro, and onion, and one "al pastor" taco with vegan green "crack" salsa, cilantro, onion, and grilled pineapple.
Served with a side of vegan refried beans and cilantro rice
More about Lola's
KC Branaghans image

 

KC Branaghans

5734 E 2nd St., Long Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Add Avocado$2.00
Coffee$4.25
American Breakfast$12.95
More about KC Branaghans
Banner pic

 

Art Du Vin Long Beach

2027 e. 4th st, Long Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Fedelie Pet-Nat- Nero d'Avola
Natty and light pet-nat, really fresh fruit- strawberry and blood orange.
Orangiosauro- Chardonnay & Cortese
Fun Italian Skin Contact, 80% Chard and 20% Cortese
Suetta- Barbera, Grignolino, Freisa Blend
Soft with notes of strawberry and rhubarb, thyme and herbs on the nose.
More about Art Du Vin Long Beach
The Stache image

FRENCH FRIES

The Stache

941 E 4th St, Long Beach

Avg 4 (280 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Beer Battered Cheese Curds$8.00
Side of Jalapeno Ranch$0.50
Beer Battered Onion rings$6.00
More about The Stache
PIKE RESTAURANT AND BAR image

SEAFOOD • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

PIKE RESTAURANT AND BAR

1836 E 4th St, Long Beach

Avg 4.2 (1848 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Lobster Chimichanga$18.95
w/ Shrimp Sauce
Fish 'N' Chips$15.95
Fried fish served with Pike fries and coleslaw
Grilled Mahi Mahi Sandwich$15.95
Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickles, Mayo on a French Roll
More about PIKE RESTAURANT AND BAR

