Falafel wraps in Long Beach

Long Beach restaurants
Toast

Long Beach restaurants that serve falafel wraps

Item pic

 

AMMATOLI

285 E. 3rd St, Long Beach

No reviews yet
Takeout
Falafel Veggie Wrap w/side$14.00
Falafel wrap with tomatoes, cucumbers, turnips and tahini sauce. Ask to add hummus for $0.55 True Vegetarian!
Falafel Veggie Wrap w/side$15.00
Falafel wrap with tomatoes, cucumbers, turnips and tahini sauce. Ask to add hummus for $0.55 True Vegetarian!
Falafel Veggie Wrap (to-go)$10.00
Falafel wrap with tomatoes, cucumbers, turnips and tahini sauce. Ask to add hummus for $0.55 True Vegetarian!
More about AMMATOLI
Item pic

 

Taboon Mediterranean

539 E Bixby Rd, LONG BEACH

Avg 4.6 (965 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
FALAFEL WRAP$10.00
Hummus, lettuce, tomatoes, sumac, pickles, and tahini sauce - V
More about Taboon Mediterranean

Map

Map

