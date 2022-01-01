Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fattoush salad in Long Beach

Go
Long Beach restaurants
Toast

Long Beach restaurants that serve fattoush salad

Fattoush Salad image

 

AMMATOLI

285 E. 3rd St, Long Beach

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fattoush Salad$15.00
Fresh romaine heart lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, peppers, onions, parsley, and radish tossed in our house dressing and sumac, topped with toasted pita bread.
S.T. Fattoush Salad$44.00
More about AMMATOLI
Item pic

 

Taboon Mediterranean

539 E Bixby Rd, LONG BEACH

Avg 4.6 (965 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Large Tray Fattoush Salad$70.00
(15-20 persons)
Half Tray Fattoush Salad$40.00
(8-10 persons)
FATTOUSH SALAD$11.00
Cucumbers, onions, bell peppers, tomatoes, lettuce, parsley, mint, lemon juice, tossed with sumac, pomegranate molasses, olive oil, and pita chips - V
More about Taboon Mediterranean

Browse other tasty dishes in Long Beach

Baklava

Lobster Rolls

Short Ribs

Chicken Soup

Bread Pudding

Chicken Wraps

Chicken Teriyaki

Margherita Pizza

Map

More near Long Beach to explore

Seal Beach

Avg 4.2 (20 restaurants)

Cerritos

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Artesia

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Cypress

Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)

Lakewood

Avg 4.2 (10 restaurants)

Bellflower

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Compton

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Carson

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Paramount

Avg 2.8 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (839 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (65 restaurants)

Oxnard

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (679 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (57 restaurants)

Santa Maria

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (397 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (156 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (230 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (215 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (335 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (184 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston