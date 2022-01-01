Fattoush salad in Long Beach
Long Beach restaurants that serve fattoush salad
AMMATOLI
285 E. 3rd St, Long Beach
|Fattoush Salad
|$15.00
Fresh romaine heart lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, peppers, onions, parsley, and radish tossed in our house dressing and sumac, topped with toasted pita bread.
|S.T. Fattoush Salad
|$44.00
Taboon Mediterranean
539 E Bixby Rd, LONG BEACH
|Large Tray Fattoush Salad
|$70.00
(15-20 persons)
|Half Tray Fattoush Salad
|$40.00
(8-10 persons)
|FATTOUSH SALAD
|$11.00
Cucumbers, onions, bell peppers, tomatoes, lettuce, parsley, mint, lemon juice, tossed with sumac, pomegranate molasses, olive oil, and pita chips - V