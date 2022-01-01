Fish tacos in Long Beach

Long Beach restaurants
Toast

Long Beach restaurants that serve fish tacos

La Esquinita Mexican Grill image

 

La Esquinita Mexican Grill

755 W Willow St, Long Beach

No reviews yet
Takeout
Taco Pescado Ensenada Style (Breaded Fried Fish)$3.50
3188bec0-147f-4bc0-8081-4eebffbb4e0d image

 

Taco Shore

5316 1/2 E 2nd St, Long Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Baja Fish Taco$4.50
A homemade corn tortilla with breaded white fish. Cabbage, fresh pico de gallo, guacamole sauce, and our signature Baja Sauce.
Baja Fish image

 

Taco Beach Bellflower

2099 Bellflower, Long Beach

No reviews yet
Takeout
Baja Fish Taco$4.25
Crispy battered fish, shredded cabbage, baja sauce, cilantro
Crispy Fish Taco image

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Pier 76 Fish Grill

95 Pine Ave, Long Beach

Avg 4.5 (463 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Crispy Fish Taco$3.99
chipotle cream, cabbage, cilantro, avocado salsa & tomato
Smoked Fish Taco$3.99
mandarin salsa, chipotle cream & cabbage
Baja Fish Taco image

 

Padre Long Beach

525 E Broadway, Long Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Baja Fish Taco$4.00
beer-battered fish, shaved cabbage, chipotle aioli, cranberries & cilantro
