Fish tacos in Long Beach
Long Beach restaurants that serve fish tacos
More about La Esquinita Mexican Grill
La Esquinita Mexican Grill
755 W Willow St, Long Beach
|Taco Pescado Ensenada Style (Breaded Fried Fish)
|$3.50
More about Taco Shore
Taco Shore
5316 1/2 E 2nd St, Long Beach
|Baja Fish Taco
|$4.50
A homemade corn tortilla with breaded white fish. Cabbage, fresh pico de gallo, guacamole sauce, and our signature Baja Sauce.
More about Taco Beach Bellflower
Taco Beach Bellflower
2099 Bellflower, Long Beach
|Baja Fish Taco
|$4.25
Crispy battered fish, shredded cabbage, baja sauce, cilantro
More about Pier 76 Fish Grill
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Pier 76 Fish Grill
95 Pine Ave, Long Beach
|Crispy Fish Taco
|$3.99
chipotle cream, cabbage, cilantro, avocado salsa & tomato
|Smoked Fish Taco
|$3.99
mandarin salsa, chipotle cream & cabbage