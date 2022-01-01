Flat iron steaks in Long Beach
Long Beach restaurants that serve flat iron steaks
Panxa Cocina
3937 E Broadway, Long Beach
|8oz Flat Iron Steak
|$34.00
potato-blue cheese flan, marinated tomatoes and onion
Michael's Downtown
210 E 3rd Street Ste C, Long Beach
|Flat Iron Steak
|$32.00
Grass-fed flat iron steak served with seasonal roasted vegetables, roasted potatoes, over a bed of arugula
If ordering TO GO
MR advised, as it can cook more in box waiting to be picked up or delivered.