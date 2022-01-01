Flat iron steaks in Long Beach

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Long Beach restaurants
Long Beach restaurants that serve flat iron steaks

Panxa Cocina image

FRENCH FRIES

Panxa Cocina

3937 E Broadway, Long Beach

Avg 4.6 (2435 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
8oz Flat Iron Steak$34.00
potato-blue cheese flan, marinated tomatoes and onion
More about Panxa Cocina
Item pic

PIZZA • PASTA • FRENCH FRIES

Michael's Downtown

210 E 3rd Street Ste C, Long Beach

Avg 4.2 (2301 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Flat Iron Steak$32.00
Grass-fed flat iron steak served with seasonal roasted vegetables, roasted potatoes, over a bed of arugula
If ordering TO GO
MR advised, as it can cook more in box waiting to be picked up or delivered.
More about Michael's Downtown

