Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Fried zucchini in
Long Beach
/
Long Beach
/
Fried Zucchini
Long Beach restaurants that serve fried zucchini
FRENCH FRIES
The Firkin Pub & Grill - Belmont Heights
3411 East Broadway, Long Beach
Avg 4.6
(349 reviews)
Fried Zucchini Sticks
$7.00
More about The Firkin Pub & Grill - Belmont Heights
Long Beach Fish Grill
1201 Redondo Ave, Long Beach
No reviews yet
Fried Zucchini Sticks
$5.95
More about Long Beach Fish Grill
Browse other tasty dishes in Long Beach
Gyoza
Muffins
Teriyaki Bowls
Ravioli
Cake
Chicken Parmesan
Chimichangas
Stromboli
More near Long Beach to explore
Seal Beach
Avg 4.2
(23 restaurants)
Cerritos
Avg 4.4
(18 restaurants)
Carson
Avg 4.3
(12 restaurants)
Compton
Avg 4.6
(12 restaurants)
Lakewood
Avg 4.2
(11 restaurants)
Artesia
Avg 4.5
(11 restaurants)
Bellflower
Avg 4.5
(10 restaurants)
Cypress
Avg 4.6
(9 restaurants)
Paramount
Avg 2.8
(5 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Los Angeles
Avg 4.4
(924 restaurants)
Riverside
Avg 4.1
(76 restaurants)
Oxnard
Avg 4.4
(18 restaurants)
San Diego
Avg 4.3
(779 restaurants)
Bakersfield
Avg 4.4
(69 restaurants)
Santa Maria
Avg 4.5
(12 restaurants)
Las Vegas
Avg 4.4
(446 restaurants)
San Jose
Avg 4.3
(189 restaurants)
New Orleans
Avg 4.5
(263 restaurants)
Orlando
Avg 4.4
(262 restaurants)
Charlotte
Avg 4.5
(377 restaurants)
Indianapolis
Avg 4.5
(205 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston