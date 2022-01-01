Garlic chicken in Long Beach
Long Beach restaurants that serve garlic chicken
More about Bite Mi - Long Beach
Bite Mi - Long Beach
4150 McGowen St., Long Beach
|Garlic Noodles - Grilled Chicken
|$11.00
Noodles tossed in parmesan and a buttery-garlic sauce, topped with grilled chicken and fresh cilantro.
|Spicy Garlic Noodles - Chicken
|$11.00
Noodles tossed in parmesan and a buttery-garlic sauce, topped with grilled chicken, red chili flakes and fresh cilantro.
More about AMMATOLI
AMMATOLI
285 E. 3rd St, Long Beach
|Spicy Garlic Lemon Chicken
|$21.00
Half rotisserie chicken made with our house-made spicy garlic lemon sauce, served on a bed of vermicelli rice and your choice of 2 sides!
|Spicy Garlic Lemon Chicken Plate
|$23.00
