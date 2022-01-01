Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Garlic chicken in Long Beach

Long Beach restaurants
Long Beach restaurants that serve garlic chicken

Garlic Noodles - Grilled Chicken image

 

Bite Mi - Long Beach

4150 McGowen St., Long Beach

Garlic Noodles - Grilled Chicken$11.00
Noodles tossed in parmesan and a buttery-garlic sauce, topped with grilled chicken and fresh cilantro.
Spicy Garlic Noodles - Chicken$11.00
Noodles tossed in parmesan and a buttery-garlic sauce, topped with grilled chicken, red chili flakes and fresh cilantro.
Item pic

 

AMMATOLI

285 E. 3rd St, Long Beach

Spicy Garlic Lemon Chicken$21.00
Half rotisserie chicken made with our house-made spicy garlic lemon sauce, served on a bed of vermicelli rice and your choice of 2 sides!
Spicy Garlic Lemon Chicken Plate$23.00
Half rotisserie chicken made with our house-made spicy garlic lemon sauce, served on a bed of vermicelli rice and your choice of 2 sides.
