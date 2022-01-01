Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Garlic noodles in Long Beach

Long Beach restaurants
Long Beach restaurants that serve garlic noodles

Item pic

 

Bite Mi - Long Beach

4150 McGowen St., Long Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Spicy Garlic Noodles - Plain$8.00
Noodles tossed in parmesan and a buttery-garlic sauce, topped with red chili flakes and fresh cilantro.
Garlic Noodles - Plain$8.00
Noodles tossed in parmesan and a buttery-garlic sauce, topped with fresh cilantro.
Garlic Noodles - Grilled Chicken$11.00
Noodles tossed in parmesan and a buttery-garlic sauce, topped with grilled chicken and fresh cilantro.
More about Bite Mi - Long Beach
Restaurant banner

 

123 Pho Playa Vista

8601 Lincoln Blvd #120, Playa Vista

No reviews yet
Takeout
Garlic Noodles$5.50
More about 123 Pho Playa Vista
Restaurant banner

 

123 Pho

210 E 3rd St,Unit E, Long Beach

No reviews yet
Takeout
Garlic Noodles$5.50
More about 123 Pho

