Garlic noodles in Long Beach
Long Beach restaurants that serve garlic noodles
More about Bite Mi - Long Beach
Bite Mi - Long Beach
4150 McGowen St., Long Beach
|Spicy Garlic Noodles - Plain
|$8.00
Noodles tossed in parmesan and a buttery-garlic sauce, topped with red chili flakes and fresh cilantro.
|Garlic Noodles - Plain
|$8.00
Noodles tossed in parmesan and a buttery-garlic sauce, topped with fresh cilantro.
|Garlic Noodles - Grilled Chicken
|$11.00
Noodles tossed in parmesan and a buttery-garlic sauce, topped with grilled chicken and fresh cilantro.
More about 123 Pho Playa Vista
123 Pho Playa Vista
8601 Lincoln Blvd #120, Playa Vista
|Garlic Noodles
|$5.50