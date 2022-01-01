Grilled chicken in Long Beach
Long Beach restaurants that serve grilled chicken
More about The Ordinarie
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
The Ordinarie
210 The Promenade North, Long Beach
|Grilled Chicken Wings
|$14.00
Spicy dry rub, Alabama white BBQ sauce, Pickles, celery and carrot sticks.
More about Bite Mi - Long Beach
Bite Mi - Long Beach
4150 McGowen St., Long Beach
|Grilled Chicken
|$8.00
Chicken marinated for 12 hours & finished on the griddle.
More about The Social List - Long Beach
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
The Social List - Long Beach
2105 E 4th St, Long Beach
|Cali Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$14.00
Grilled chicken breast, jalapeno infused bacon, Swiss cheese, pesto, garlic aioli, tomato, lettuce, onion, avocado, on a brioche bun. Served with shoestring fries.