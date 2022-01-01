Grilled chicken in Long Beach

Long Beach restaurants
Toast

Long Beach restaurants that serve grilled chicken

Grilled Chicken Wings image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

The Ordinarie

210 The Promenade North, Long Beach

Avg 4.5 (1092 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Grilled Chicken Wings$14.00
Spicy dry rub, Alabama white BBQ sauce, Pickles, celery and carrot sticks.
More about The Ordinarie
Grilled Chicken image

 

Bite Mi - Long Beach

4150 McGowen St., Long Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Grilled Chicken$8.00
Chicken marinated for 12 hours & finished on the griddle.
More about Bite Mi - Long Beach
Cali Grilled Chicken Sandwich image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

The Social List - Long Beach

2105 E 4th St, Long Beach

Avg 4.2 (3036 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Cali Grilled Chicken Sandwich$14.00
Grilled chicken breast, jalapeno infused bacon, Swiss cheese, pesto, garlic aioli, tomato, lettuce, onion, avocado, on a brioche bun. Served with shoestring fries.
More about The Social List - Long Beach
Grilled Chicken Breast image

KOREAN BBQ • BBQ

MARINATE KOREA BBQ

4150 McGowen St, LONG BEACH

Avg 4.6 (744 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Grilled Chicken Breast$12.00
Our Grilled Chicken is Chicken breast
Marinated with herbs and oil( pesto-like Sauce)
Please Pick your Rice option, toppings, and your Sauces!
(We recommend Pesto for your sauce)
More about MARINATE KOREA BBQ

