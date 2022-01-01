Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Grits in Long Beach

Go
Long Beach restaurants
Toast

Long Beach restaurants that serve grits

Item pic

 

Beachwood

210 E. 3rd St. Unit A, Long Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Bleu Cheese Grits$5.00
Shrimp and Grits$18.00
Blackened tiger shrimp sautéed with celery, onion, and red bell pepper. Served on a bed of fluffy, smoked cheddar cheese grits and topped with green onions and smoked cheddar cheese.
More about Beachwood
Banner pic

 

The Breakfast Bar 4th Street

3404 E 4th Street, Long Beach

No reviews yet
Takeout
Shrimp & Grits$16.00
Savory Grits infused with roasted green pasilla peppers & jack cheese. Served with a skewer of four grilled shrimp.
More about The Breakfast Bar 4th Street
Georgia's Restaurant image

 

Georgia's Restaurant

4101 McGowen St. Suite 155, LONG BEACH

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Fish & Grits$13.95
Shrimp & Grits$15.95
More about Georgia's Restaurant
Item pic

 

Portuguese Bend Distilling

300 The Promenade North, Long Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Nashville Shrimp and Grits$18.00
Nashville spiced jumbo Mexican white shrimp, house milled buttery corn grits, drizzled with Distillery chili oil, and green onions. So good it'll make you want to slap your Mama!
More about Portuguese Bend Distilling
The Breakfast Bar image

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

The Breakfast Bar

70 Atlantic Ave, Long Beach

Avg 4.1 (6889 reviews)
Takeout
Grits$5.50
Shrimp & Grits$16.00
Savory Grits infused with roasted green pasilla peppers & jack cheese. Served with a skewer of four grilled shrimp.
More about The Breakfast Bar

Browse other tasty dishes in Long Beach

Thai Tea

Chicken Kebabs

Arugula Salad

Al Pastor Tacos

Street Tacos

Chicken Tortilla Soup

Flat Iron Steaks

Sticky Buns

Map

More near Long Beach to explore

Seal Beach

Avg 4.2 (20 restaurants)

Cerritos

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Artesia

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Cypress

Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)

Lakewood

Avg 4.2 (10 restaurants)

Bellflower

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Compton

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Carson

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Paramount

Avg 2.8 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (839 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (65 restaurants)

Oxnard

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (679 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (57 restaurants)

Santa Maria

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (397 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (156 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (230 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (215 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (335 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (184 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston