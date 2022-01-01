Grits in Long Beach
Long Beach restaurants that serve grits
Beachwood
210 E. 3rd St. Unit A, Long Beach
|Bleu Cheese Grits
|$5.00
|Shrimp and Grits
|$18.00
Blackened tiger shrimp sautéed with celery, onion, and red bell pepper. Served on a bed of fluffy, smoked cheddar cheese grits and topped with green onions and smoked cheddar cheese.
The Breakfast Bar 4th Street
3404 E 4th Street, Long Beach
|Shrimp & Grits
|$16.00
Savory Grits infused with roasted green pasilla peppers & jack cheese. Served with a skewer of four grilled shrimp.
Georgia's Restaurant
4101 McGowen St. Suite 155, LONG BEACH
|Fish & Grits
|$13.95
|Shrimp & Grits
|$15.95
Portuguese Bend Distilling
300 The Promenade North, Long Beach
|Nashville Shrimp and Grits
|$18.00
Nashville spiced jumbo Mexican white shrimp, house milled buttery corn grits, drizzled with Distillery chili oil, and green onions. So good it'll make you want to slap your Mama!
SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
The Breakfast Bar
70 Atlantic Ave, Long Beach
|Grits
|$5.50
|Shrimp & Grits
|$16.00
Savory Grits infused with roasted green pasilla peppers & jack cheese. Served with a skewer of four grilled shrimp.