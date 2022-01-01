Katsu in Long Beach
Long Beach restaurants that serve katsu
TORISHO
730 Long Beach Blvd, Long Beach
|KATSU CHICKEN Bento
|$8.99
Bento comes with White Rice, Japanese Pickles and small cabbage and potato salad.
Bamboo Teri house
3391 Atlantic Ave, Long Beach
|Katsu Curry
|$13.07
Chicken or Pork Katsu with rice and salad
|Ma Ota's Katsu TOGO
|$9.95
Chicken Katsu w/ Ma Ota's special Katsu Sauce, 4 Pc Breaded Zucchini served with Steamed Rice & Pan Fried Noodles.
|Chicken Katsu Curry TOGO
|$9.95
Chicken Katsu Curry with Steamed Rice