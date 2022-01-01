Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Katsu in Long Beach

Go
Long Beach restaurants
Toast

Long Beach restaurants that serve katsu

KATSU CHICKEN Bento image

 

TORISHO

730 Long Beach Blvd, Long Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
KATSU CHICKEN Bento$8.99
Bento comes with White Rice, Japanese Pickles and small cabbage and potato salad.
More about TORISHO
Bamboo Teri house image

 

Bamboo Teri house

3391 Atlantic Ave, Long Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Katsu Curry$13.07
Chicken or Pork Katsu with rice and salad
Ma Ota's Katsu TOGO$9.95
Chicken Katsu w/ Ma Ota's special Katsu Sauce, 4 Pc Breaded Zucchini served with Steamed Rice & Pan Fried Noodles.
Chicken Katsu Curry TOGO$9.95
Chicken Katsu Curry with Steamed Rice
More about Bamboo Teri house
Item pic

SANDWICHES • POUTINE • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

The Kroft LBC

4150 McGowen St, Long Beach

Avg 4 (556 reviews)
Takeout
Katsu Curry$12.00
Panko-crusted chicken cutlet, housemade Japanese curry gravy, cheese curds, Japanese radish, togarashi, and green onions.
More about The Kroft LBC

Browse other tasty dishes in Long Beach

Chicken Pasta

Summer Rolls

Lasagna

Tofu Salad

Reuben

Mango Smoothies

French Fries

Dumplings

Map

More near Long Beach to explore

Seal Beach

Avg 4.2 (20 restaurants)

Cerritos

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Artesia

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Cypress

Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)

Lakewood

Avg 4.2 (10 restaurants)

Bellflower

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Compton

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Carson

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Paramount

Avg 2.8 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (839 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (65 restaurants)

Oxnard

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (679 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (57 restaurants)

Santa Maria

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (397 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (156 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (230 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (215 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (335 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (184 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston