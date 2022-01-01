Kebabs in Long Beach

Long Beach restaurants that serve kebabs

WRAPS • PITAS • SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES • GYROS • FALAFEL • GRILL

DonerG

4150 McGowen, Long Beach

Avg 4 (231 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Shish Kebab Plate$14.00
Scoop of Rice Pilaf next to your choice of Salad and 5 included vegetable toppings. Your choice of Beef or Chicken Shish Kebab, Spread choice and Pita Bread.
Doner Kebab Rice Plate$12.75
Comes with our Rice Pilaf, Fresh Salad Choices, 5 Vegetable toppings, Doner Kebab protein, Spreads and Pita Bread.
Doner Kebab Salad Plate$12.75
Comes with our Fresh Salad Choices, 5 Vegetable toppings, Doner Kebab protein, Spreads and Pita Bread.
More about DonerG
Grilled Kebab Plate "2 Kebabs" image

 

AMMATOLI

285 E. 3rd St, Long Beach

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grilled Kebab Plate "2 Kebabs"$24.00
Two grilled kebab skewers of chicken kebab or kafta, served on a bed of vermicelli rice and your choice of 2 sides!
sub one for ribeye steak, top sirloin lamb or shrimp add $3
More about AMMATOLI

