Key lime pies in
Long Beach
/
Long Beach
/
Key Lime Pies
Long Beach restaurants that serve key lime pies
CUPCAKES • CAKES
SusieCakes
4201 McGowen St, Long Beach
Avg 4.2
(543 reviews)
Key Lime Pie - 9"
$29.95
Creamy custard key lime filling, topped with fresh whipped cream
More about SusieCakes
PASTRY
Hojas Tea House
4501 E Carson St, Long Beach
Avg 4.5
(486 reviews)
Key Lime Pie
$5.95
More about Hojas Tea House
