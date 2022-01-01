Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Key lime pies in Long Beach

Go
Long Beach restaurants
Toast

Long Beach restaurants that serve key lime pies

Item pic

CUPCAKES • CAKES

SusieCakes

4201 McGowen St, Long Beach

Avg 4.2 (543 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Key Lime Pie - 9"$29.95
Creamy custard key lime filling, topped with fresh whipped cream
More about SusieCakes
Hojas Tea House image

PASTRY

Hojas Tea House

4501 E Carson St, Long Beach

Avg 4.5 (486 reviews)
Takeout
Key Lime Pie$5.95
More about Hojas Tea House

Browse other tasty dishes in Long Beach

Quiche

Chicken Salad

Chicken Soup

Lobster Rolls

Shell Tacos

Octopus

Patty Melts

Tacos

Map

More near Long Beach to explore

Seal Beach

Avg 4.2 (20 restaurants)

Cerritos

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Artesia

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Compton

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

Carson

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Bellflower

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Cypress

Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)

Lakewood

Avg 4.2 (10 restaurants)

Paramount

Avg 2.8 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (866 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (67 restaurants)

Oxnard

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (693 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (60 restaurants)

Santa Maria

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (407 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (161 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (233 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (228 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (350 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (189 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston