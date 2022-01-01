Lasagna in Long Beach

Toast

Long Beach restaurants that serve lasagna

La Parolaccia Osteria image

PIZZA

La Parolaccia Osteria

2945 E Broadway, Long Beach

Avg 4.5 (3204 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Lasagna$21.00
Classic lasagna layered with meat sauce, ricotta cheese, fresh mozzarella, bechamel, and tomato sauce
More about La Parolaccia Osteria
Lasagna image

 

Michael's On Naples

5620 E 2nd St, Long Beach

No reviews yet
Takeout
Lasagna$28.00
Spinach pasta layered with meat sauce, mozzarella, béchamel, Amatriciana sauce
Lasagna Family Meal$50.00
FAMILY PACK FOR 2 PEOPLE INCLUDES Housemade Spinach pasta layered with meat sauce, mozzarella, bechamel, Amatriciana Misticanza salad, almond cake, and fresh bread.
AVAILABLE FRIDAY, SATURDAY, & SUNDAY ONLY
More about Michael's On Naples
Ellie's image

 

Ellie's

204 Orange Ave,, Long Beach

Avg 4.5 (918 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Lasagna$21.00
ricotta, italian sausage
More about Ellie's
Item pic

PIZZA • PASTA • FRENCH FRIES

Michael's Downtown

210 E 3rd Street Ste C, Long Beach

Avg 4.2 (2301 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Lasagna$25.00
House-made pasta layered with our hand-ground beef, pork, and veal bolognese, house-made mozzarella, Parmesan, and bechamel
More about Michael's Downtown
La Tarantella Osteria image

 

La Tarantella Osteria

2120 E 4th Street, Long Beach

No reviews yet
Takeout
Lasagna di Mama Bertha$20.50
Homemade with ground beef and pork, ricotta, parmigiano, mozzarella, and our tomato sauce.
More about La Tarantella Osteria

