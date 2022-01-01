Lasagna in Long Beach
Long Beach restaurants that serve lasagna
La Parolaccia Osteria
2945 E Broadway, Long Beach
|Lasagna
|$21.00
Classic lasagna layered with meat sauce, ricotta cheese, fresh mozzarella, bechamel, and tomato sauce
Michael's On Naples
5620 E 2nd St, Long Beach
|Lasagna
|$28.00
Spinach pasta layered with meat sauce, mozzarella, béchamel, Amatriciana sauce
|Lasagna Family Meal
|$50.00
FAMILY PACK FOR 2 PEOPLE INCLUDES Housemade Spinach pasta layered with meat sauce, mozzarella, bechamel, Amatriciana Misticanza salad, almond cake, and fresh bread.
AVAILABLE FRIDAY, SATURDAY, & SUNDAY ONLY
Michael's Downtown
210 E 3rd Street Ste C, Long Beach
|Lasagna
|$25.00
House-made pasta layered with our hand-ground beef, pork, and veal bolognese, house-made mozzarella, Parmesan, and bechamel
La Tarantella Osteria
2120 E 4th Street, Long Beach
|Lasagna di Mama Bertha
|$20.50
Homemade with ground beef and pork, ricotta, parmigiano, mozzarella, and our tomato sauce.